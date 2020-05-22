OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's Republican-controlled Legislature resoundingly overrode six of partymate Gov. Kevin Stitt's vetoes on Friday but left standing his rejection of Stitt's own Medicare funding bill.

All told, the Legislature has voted to override 10 of Stitt's 35 vetoes this session, the most for any governor in recent history.

Override votes Friday included Senate Bill 1002 and House Bill 4018, which are related to rural broadband access; HB 2749 and 2750, which provide money to fully meet long-standing obligations to match private donations to the state's public colleges and universities and then effectively ends the matching program; HB 4049, which gives some protection to tag agencies; and HB 3819, which prohibits state agencies from restricting access to contracts and agreements or private individuals or employers.

Friday's actions likely end the Legislature's activities for this session but it left open the possibility of reconvening before the statutory deadline for final adjournment next Friday.

