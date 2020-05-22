OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma's Republican-controlled Legislature resoundingly overrode six of partymate Gov. Kevin Stitt's vetoes on Friday but left standing his rejection of Stitt's own Medicare funding bill.
All told, the Legislature has voted to override 10 of Stitt's 35 vetoes this session, the most for any governor in recent history.
Override votes Friday included Senate Bill 1002 and House Bill 4018, which are related to rural broadband access; HB 2749 and 2750, which provide money to fully meet long-standing obligations to match private donations to the state's public colleges and universities and then effectively ends the matching program; HB 4049, which gives some protection to tag agencies; and HB 3819, which prohibits state agencies from restricting access to contracts and agreements or private individuals or employers.
Lawmakers did not take up
Friday's actions likely end the Legislature's activities for this session but it left open the possibility of reconvening before the statutory deadline for final adjournment next Friday.
Gallery: Laws signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt from 2020 legislative session
Laws
Gov. Kevin Stitt had a deadline of May 21 to take action on legislation moved this session.
He signed 69 House bills and 86 Senate bills, and vetoed 18 measures. The measures below are some of the more high-profile bills Stitt signed in recent weeks.
House Bill 2777
The measure makes porch piracy a misdemeanor offense with a $500 fine and possible incarceration, with penalties increasing in severity upon subsequent offenses.
Senate Bill 1081
The anti-red flag measure stops such orders from being exercised in Oklahoma and prohibits the state from accepting any federal money to do so. Red flag laws allow police to temporarily confiscate guns from people who are deemed to be a danger to themselves or others.
Senate Bill 1728
The measure allows for physicians who perform abortions, under certain circumstances, to be held legally liable for wrongful death. It prevents abortion providers from requiring women terminating a pregnancy to waive liability for wrongful death.
House Bill 3967
The measure declares Israel a prominent trading partner of Oklahoma and ensures that the state not contract with firms engaging in a boycott of the country.
Senate Bill 1928
The measure allows for curbside pickup and delivery of alcohol in sealed original containers to those 21 years old and older; it applies to wine, beer and spirits.
“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Alcoholic Beverage Laws Enforcement Commission allowed restaurants, grocery and liquor stores to serve customers through curbside service and delivery,” said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah. “I’ve talked to many citizens that really appreciated the convenience and didn’t want to see it end. This measure will allow that service to continue.”
Senate Bill 1423
The law brings Oklahoma in line with federal changes in increasing the age to 21 years old for the purchase, possession or sale of tobacco or vapor products.
House Bill 3400
Beginning with the 2024-25 school year, all public high schools in Oklahoma will be required to offer students at least four advanced placement classes.
Senate Bill 1385
The measure adds a layer of oversight for the use of jailhouse informants in criminal cases. The state would be required to disclose the details of arrangements with jailhouse informants, including their history of charges and convictions. Reports on these deals would be maintained at the state level through the District Attorneys Council.
House Bill 3251
A new law in Oklahoma expands the definitions of violent crime for use in the courts, adding domestic strangulation to the list of exceptions. In this file image, a Marcio Freitas art installation pictures abused women.
House Bill 4161
In addition to creating a pilot program for a THC breath analysis test using Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority revenue, House Bill 4161 also directs the state's completion of REAL ID tasks and dedicates funding for 911 services on Oklahoma highways.
House Bill 2905
The changes are somewhat technical but essentially involve tightening virtual school attendance requirements and definitions and stopping students from hopping back and forth between traditional and virtual schools.
It also requires virtual charter schools provide mandatory orientation sessions outlining expectations and procedures.
Senate Bills 1877 and 285
Buildings owned or leased by the state have a lactation room other than a restroom. State agencies are required to provide reasonable paid break time to employees who are lactating and to have a designated room for them to use.
Senate Bill 1424
It gives a $2 an hour wage increase, or an equivalent amount if not an hourly employee, to certain Department of Corrections employees who were accidentally omitted from raises last year. It would apply to 453 employees.
