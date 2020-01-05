An Oklahoma legislator wants college athletes to be able to clinch endorsement deals and profit off their name, image and likeness.
Rep. Mickey Dollens, D-Oklahoma City, prefiled legislation last week to allow college athletes to cash in despite long-standing NCAA rules prohibiting players from profiting from their athletic efforts.
A former college football player and Olympic bobsledder, Dollens wants Oklahoma to adopt the Olympic model for compensating college athletes. State colleges and universities would not directly pay athletes, but players would be able to seek endorsement deals, get paid for signing autographs, monetize their social media accounts and more.
“It’s just like any other student on campus has a right to do,” he said. “Whether they’re an art major selling their artwork or whether they’re in business school and they start a startup that does really well … this is really just about equal rights for athletes and ensuring they can participate in the free market like everyone else.”