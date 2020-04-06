OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House of Representatives moved quickly Monday morning to affirm Gov. Kevin Stitt's emergency declaration and fill a yawning hole in the state budget caused by the COVID-19 epidemic.
The emergency declaration passed 99-1, with Rep. Tommy Hardin, R-Madill, the lone opposition.
The three budget bills each passed 100-0.
The Senate then passed the health emergency declaration 39-1, with Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow casting the no vote.
The three budget bills were to be taken up by the Senate Monday afternoon, although some doubt about that arose after Stitt's office said a "technical issue" was affecting at least one of the bills.
Because of the epidemic, Monday's morning House session was like none ever seen before. For most of the 2½ hours, the only people present in the chamber were Speaker Pro Tem Harold Wright, R-Weatherford, Majority Floor Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, and Parliamentarian C.J. Cavin, who doubled as House clerk for the purpose of calling roll and formal reading of bills and amendments.
Two other Republicans, Tommy Hardin of Madill and Kevin West of Moore, entered the chamber to ask questions about the emergency declaration, and Appropriations and Budget Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, came in to present the three budget bills.
Otherwise, members entered only to vote and then in small groups. Some members voted by proxy, which also seems to have been a first.
West, Hardin and Virgin questioned Echols about the extraordinary powers granted the governor under a health catastrophe declaration, a section of law enacted after the 2001 terrorist attacks on the U.S.
It is the first time the law has been invoked.
Echols said the declaration is limited to 30 days, and that the Legislature can step in at any time it believes Stitt has abused the authority granted him.
The three budget bills tap the state's constitutional reserve fund, popularly known as the Rainy Day Fund, for $503 million of its $806 million. The $503 million is the maximum withdrawal allowed for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Some $302 million will go directly to the general fund, while $201 million is appropriated to the revenue stabilization fund, another statutory reserve fund established four years ago.
Here the bookkeeping gets complicated.
Officials estimate the state will need $416 million to cover this year's revenue failure. The first $302 million for general revenue accounts for about three-fourths of that.
To get to the rest, appropriates are combining the $201 million from the second rainy day fund appropriation with the $177 million currently in the stabilization fund, and transferring half the combined total to general revenue.
Wallace said that should cover all shortages, including those in special education funds, and leave about $45 million in case it's needed.
