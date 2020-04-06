OKLAHOMA CITY — A fight Monday over money for a government modernization effort that is one of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s personal priorities reportedly threatened a $476 million patch to the COVID-19-induced leak in the state's budget.
The first sign that something was amiss occurred at 1 p.m., when Stitt abruptly cancelled a constitutionally required meeting of the Board of Equalization. The board was expected to formally announce a revenue failure expected to leave the general fund $416 million short for the budget year ending June 30.
In brief statements addressing the cancellation, Stitt seemed to issue a veiled threat to veto at least one of three bills passed by the House and Senate under extraordinary circumstances on Monday.
The three bills would send $302 million from the constitutional reserve fund directly to general revenue and make available another $174 million available through the revenue stabilization fund.
The bills are intended to save state agencies from spending cuts in the final months of fiscal year 2020. They include money to make up for shortfalls in funds not included in the revenue failure estimate, most notably the so-called "1017" education funds.
In statements issued after the cancellation of the 1 p.m. Board of Equalization meeting, Stitt’s office cited “technical issues” with the legislation and indicated he would sign one of the three bills but did not mention the other two bills.
The bill passing Stitt's muster would appropriate money from the constitutional reserve, or rainy day fund, to the revenue stabilization fund, but without the other two measures it's unclear whether that money could be spent.
Stitt’s office did not immediately respond when asked if that meant he will veto those two measures.
“We have to resolve some additional items before the Board of Equalization can certify the full revenue failure of $416 million,” Stitt said in a statement.
According to several sources, those “items” were primarily the exclusion of the technology modernization fund from the package.
“It seems that the governor is holding up the rainy day funds because the legislature specifically said his digital transformation fund would not be funded through the rainy day fund,” said House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman. “If this is the case that is unconscionable because we are trying, in the middle of a pandemic, to make sure that state agencies and core services have the funds they need to serve the citizens of Oklahoma.”
Stitt's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It is unclear how much money is involved but the entire initiative is budgeted at $15 million and is believed to have a substantial balance on hand.
Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, referred questions about the the digital transformation fund to the House, but said he believed lawmakers would have the ability to override any Stitt vetoes.
The House and Senate approved a total of five measures on Monday. In special session, they affirmed Stitt's Catastrophic Health Emergency declaration of Thursday and passed resolutions allowing them to recess rather than adjourn the special session.
The declaration gives Stitt extraordinarily broad powers — broader than some members seemed comfortable with — but ultimately only Rep. Tommy Hardin, R-Madill, and Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Tulsa, voted against the declaration.
The three budget bills each passed 100-0 in the House and 39-1 in the Senate, which Dahm in opposition.
Because of the COVID-19 epidemic, Monday's sessions were like none ever seen before at the Oklahoma Capitol. Most of the time, both chambers were empty except for a presiding officer, the majority and minority floor leaders and one or two staff members.
Most questions were asked through the floor leaders, although a few members ventured out to ask their own. Voting was conducted in small groups with the House allowing about 15 members to vote by proxy, something that doesn't seem to have ever been done in the Oklahoma Legislature.
The three budget bills tap the state's constitutional reserve fund, popularly known as the Rainy Day Fund, for $503 million of its $806 million. The $503 million is the maximum withdrawal allowed for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.
Some $302 million will go directly to the general fund, while $201 million is appropriated to the revenue stabilization fund.
Here the bookkeeping gets complicated.
The $201 million from the second rainy day fund appropriation is combined with the $148 million currently in the stabilization fund. Of that, half would be available to the Office of Management and Enterprise Services to bolster agency budgets through the end of the fiscal year.
Appropriators said that should cover all shortages, including those in special education funds, and leave about $45 million in case it's needed.
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.