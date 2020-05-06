We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma House and Senate voted separately Tuesday to extend Gov. Kevin Stitt’s extensive emergency powers during the coronavirus epidemic, despite some grumbling about his lack of communication with lawmakers on how exactly he has used those powers.

Passed while both bodies convened in a special session, Senate Concurrent Resolution 1X requires Stitt to provide written documentation about what powers he is exercising under the Catastrophic Health Emergency Powers Act.

Several lawmakers said Stitt has failed to do that, but the 30-day extension passed 43-4 in the Senate and 73-24 in the House.

Under questioning from Senate Minority Leader Kay Floyd, D-Oklahoma City, Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said he is prepared to terminate the extension if the governor fails to provide the required information.

In addition, lawmakers are pushing legislation to require the executive branch to post on a government website how the Stitt administration has spent federal stimulus dollars to deal with the COVID-19 outbreak.

House Majority Leader Jon Echols, R-Oklahoma City, agreed that Stitt has not been as forthcoming as even many Republicans would like, but he said extending the Catastrophic Health Emergency Powers Act declaration is even more necessary now that business restrictions are being lifted.

“We don’t know what that’s going to mean,” Echols said. “Nobody does. … A lot of people have ideas, but we don’t know what’s next.”

Echols said he believes that Stitt has generally acted appropriately under the provisions of the emergency order but acknowledged that the governor has not met the order’s reporting requirements. That seemed to be behind House opposition to renewing the order.

Only Democrats spoke against the resolution in the House, but a handful of Republicans joined in voting against it.

Sen. George Young, D-Oklahoma City, was among the four voting against it in the Senate.

Lawmakers have given Stitt enough power, Young said, adding that he didn’t agree with how Stitt had used it.

Young said Stitt early on failed to push more money into coronavirus testing.

He also said he didn’t agree with Stitt’s decision about reopening the state, saying it was “a little early.”

Rep. Forrest Bennett, D-Oklahoma City, said asking for an extension of the emergency while relaxing virus-related restrictions seems contradictory.

“You can (believe) several things at once,” Echols said. “You can believe COVID-19 is serious — and I believe it is — and you can also believe we can’t crush the economy and bring the country to its knees.

“We’re in the next stage of pandemic; let’s not kid ourselves,” he said. “Whether we open up now or two weeks from now, government will have to be able to move quickly.”

Lawmakers then met in regular session to advance budget bills.

Legislative leaders announced on Monday a proposed fiscal year 2021 budget that would limit most state agency cuts to 4% but essentially hold education flat.

The agreement calls for a budget of $7.7 billion, which is $237.8 million, or 3%, less than the fiscal year 2020 budget.

The Senate passed Senate Bill 1921, which would transfer $243.6 million from the Constitutional Reserve Fund to the State Board of Education for the financial support of public schools.

The Senate passed SB 1922, the general appropriations bill, which would set the state appropriation levels for state agencies and services for fiscal year 2021.

The Senate also passed SB 1937, which would give the Oklahoma Health Care Authority the ability to access funds in the Rate Preservation Fund to shore up provider rates. The bill would remove the provision that the fund can be used only when the Federal Medical Assistance Percentage rate would result in provider rate cuts.

In addition, the Senate passed SB 1073, which would authorize the use of funding from cigarette and tobacco product taxes intended for Insure Oklahoma to fund the state’s Medicaid program.

The Senate also passed SB 1944, which would direct the Office of Management and Enterprise Services to publish daily reports of all expenditures from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security — or CARES — Act on the state’s checkbook website. Oklahoma received $1.2 billion in federal relief funds.

The House passed four budget-related bills.

House Bills 2741 and 2742 would temporarily redirect about $112 million currently earmarked for the state’s pension systems to what are commonly called common education’s 1017 funds.

Lawmakers said the measures would not take money from the retirement systems’ accounts but would temporarily reduce state contributions to them by 25%.

House Bills 2743 and 2744 would send $180 million now directly apportioned to roads and bridges to the 1017 fund and would authorize the Oklahoma Department of Transportation to issue $200 million in bonds to offset the loss.

The state has employed similar maneuvers in the past to negotiate sharp revenue declines.

