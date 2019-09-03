An Afton man died Tuesday after a two-vehicle collision on Tuesday near Ketchum in Craig County.
Medical personnel pronounced J.E. Cole Mitchell, 33, dead at a Joplin, Missouri, hospital after the collision on Oklahoma 82, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report.
Mitchell was driving a 2006 Toyota when he was involved in a collision with a 2004 Acura driven by a Missouri man. The Missouri man, who was not named in the report, refused treatment at the scene. According to OHP, Mitchell sustained head, torso and arm injuries in the collision.
The collision occurred about 5 a.m. Tuesday about a mile south of Ketchum. How the collision occurred, the drivers' conditions and whether they were wearing seat belts is pending further investigation, according to the report.