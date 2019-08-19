OKLAHOMA CITY — Nick Yascavage, 53, has spent more than 40 years trying to repress the memories of his encounters with the man who started out as his youth pastor only to turn into his abuser.
Accompanied by his local attorneys, Yascavage traveled to his home state of Pennsylvania and gave a statement about the ordeal that changed his life forever.
A Pennsylvania grand jury's report, released in August 2018, had shocked the nation with details of Roman Catholic priests preying upon children. The Associated Press said the report revealed that hundreds of priests in Pennsylvania had molested more than 1,000 children since the 1940s and the bishops charged with safeguarding the youths in their dioceses regularly covered up the abuse.
Yascavage remembers taking a road trip with the Rev. Ronald Chiasson and thinking of ways to try to kill the priest who had been abusing him. He said he is sharing his story publicly now with the hope that his own courage in talking about the abuse will inspire other abuse victims to speak out — perhaps not to the media, but to professional counselors, trusted family members and friends.
"In some strange way, my mission moving forward is to somehow help victims in getting better," he said.