OKLAHOMA CITY — Fifteen medical organizations are urging Gov. Kevin Stitt to issue an order requiring Oklahomans to shelter in place to curb the spread of COVID-19.
“We urgently request that you issue an executive order that will implement a shelter-in-place policy and close non-essential businesses until this pandemic is truly contained,” said the Monday letter that listed the Oklahoma Hospital Association and Oklahoma State Medical Association among its signers.
Stitt has not asked businesses to close or put more restrictions on movement and business activity.
He has encouraged Oklahomans to follow guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that include social distancing and not meeting in groups of more than 10.
His office did not immediately respond for a request for comment on the letter.
“Current CDC recommendations should be considered a bare minimum,” said the letter. “Even so, these recommendations do include adopting a shelter-in-place policy for states with community transmission of COVID-19.”
Shelter-in-place policies have proven to be the most effective to reduce the spread of COVID-19, the letter said.
“The decisions you make in the coming days will have far-reaching impacts on the duration and severity of this crisis,” the letter said. “Your office can exhibit decisive leadership now to not only mitigate the effects of current infection but to truly prevent the spread of this disease.”
