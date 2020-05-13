OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma may be without a health commissioner as the state enters its fourth month of a pandemic after legislators declined to confirm Gov. Kevin Stitt's appointee and the governor has no replacement in consideration.
Stitt said lawmakers were disappointed he didn’t get their permission prior to appointing Health Commissioner Gary Cox because he didn’t have the technical qualifications. Stitt said he apologized for the oversight, adding that he could have found someone with the specific qualifications.
The Senate’s decision not to consider Cox for confirmation is disappointing, Stitt said, adding that it puts the state in a bind.
Two measures changing the requirements for the job stalled in the Legislature. The requirements required either a medical degree, an osteopathic medical degree, a doctorate in public health or public health administration, or a master’s of science and a minimum of five years supervisory experience in health.
Cox holds a law degree and spent 40 years in the field, leading both the Tulsa and Oklahoma City health departments before being tapped eight months ago to run the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
The online publication NonDoc first reported the Senate’s decision not to hold a confirmation hearing for Cox.
Stitt said the decision comes after officials have made great progress dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said Cox was a “disruptor,” making changes at the Oklahoma State Department of Health and holding people accountable.
“Some of those employees down there didn’t like it, and you see what happened,” Stitt said.
On April 28, Attorney General Mike Hunter asked State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd to conduct an investigative audit of the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The action came after The Oklahoman published stories about the agency’s spending practices during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Stitt defended the agency’s spending, while Cox said he welcomed the audit.
Meanwhile, Stitt and legislative leaders have had a bitter dispute about the state’s budget.
“It just feels a little bit like politics that you are not going to confirm some guy that has done a great job leading us through this in the middle of a pandemic,” Stitt said.
Stitt said he currently does not have Cox’s replacement in mind.
“I have to go back through the interview process,” Stitt said.
May 31 is Cox’s last day as commissioner.
“While I respect the Legislature’s authority to either accept or deny a candidate you put forward, I am disheartened and saddened that a leader with over 50 years of service to the state, recognized national leader in public health, former president of the National Association for County and City Health Officials, visiting associate professor of health administration and policy at Hudson College of Public health for 17 years, possession of a doctorate level degree, National Institute for Public Health trained and proven track record for delivering on progressive and innovative public health strategies is deemed unqualified,” Cox wrote in a letter to Stitt. “It is even more unfortunate that the timing is occurring in the midst of a pandemic.”