As Oklahoma health officials announced a new case of COVID-19 in the state, Gov. Kevin Stitt encouraged schools to remain open amid the outbreak.
The latest case is considered presumptive until federal health officials confirm the test results; the patient is a service member at the Air Force base in Altus. One other case is pending confirmation, and one case has been confirmed.
According to the base, the airman had returned to Altus from a trip to the Seattle area earlier in the month; Washington state has seen the most COVID-19 deaths as the outbreak has hit hardest on the coasts.
As of Thursday morning, Oklahoma State Department of Health officials had four people under investigation and received 36 negative results for others. Stitt and Health Commissioner Gary Gox confirmed the new case Thursday afternoon during a news conference in Oklahoma City. State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister also was on hand as Stitt said the state is encouraging public schools to remain open and take necessary precautions.
The announcement followed Utah Jazz player Donovan Mitchell's social media statement expressing gratitude to Oklahoma authorities after it was announced that he tested positive for COVID-19. After Jazz player Rudy Gobert was found to have COVID-19, Oklahoma health officials tested the rest of the team.
Officials said Thursday that positive results from testing Jazz players would be counted among Utah's cases. A spokesman with OSDH said Oklahoma City Thunder players did not have close, personal contact with the Jazz players, so they are not being specially monitored or restricted.
