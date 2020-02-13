The state announced Thursday a reliable supply of drugs has been found to allow executions by lethal injection to resume. Oklahoma will use an updated version of the previous execution protocol; the three drugs that will continue to be used for lethal injections are midazolam, vecuronium bromide and potassium chloride.
"It is important that the state is implementing our death penalty law with a procedure that is humane and swift for those convicted of the most heinous of crimes," Gov. Kevin Stitt said in a prepared statement. "(DOC Director Scott) Crow and Attorney General Mike Hunter have worked diligently and thoroughly to create a path forward to resume the death penalty in Oklahoma, and the time has come to deliver accountability and justice to the victims who have suffered unthinkable loss and pain."
Charles Warner, the last person executed in Oklahoma, died by a lethal injection combination in January 2015 that included the same incorrect drug. Previously, the 43-minute execution of Clayton Lockett brought international criticism, with one official involved later calling the incident “a bloody mess."
In May 2016, a multicounty grand jury said state officials were “careless” and that secrecy on finding drugs played a role in Warner and Glossip getting allocated a drug that wasn’t in the DOC’s lethal injection protocol.
State Question 776, voted through in 2016, amended the Oklahoma Constitution to specify the state’s right to perform executions and prohibits the death penalty from being deemed “cruel and unusual punishment.”
In March 2018, then-Director Joe Allbaugh announced the DOC would use nitrogen gas as the primary method of execution, citing persistent challenges in obtaining drugs for lethal injections.
On Thursday, Hunter said state officials continue to explore the nitrogen hypoxia alternative; it would be required by law in cases where lethal injection drugs are unobtainable, he said.
Attorneys representing inmates who filed a federal lawsuit over the DOC’s execution policies have called the nitrogen gas method, which passed through the Legislature, “experimental” amid ample evidence of Oklahoma officials’ mistakes.
“We’re still working in coordination with the Attorney General to develop a protocol for nitrogen hypoxia. That process is ongoing,” DOC spokesman Matt Elliott said in December 2018.
Alabama and Mississippi are the only other states with nitrogen gas as an alternative execution method, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
In February 2019, Elliott told an Alabama newspaper that Oklahoma's attempts to purchase a gas delivery device had been unsuccessful due to companies' fears of being associated with the death penalty.
“There are some things out there that would perform the role we would need them to, but the manufacturers don’t want to sell them to us, because they don’t want the negative attention from the advocates and people who are against the death penalty,” Elliott said last year in a phone interview with the Montgomery Advertiser.
Executions cannot be scheduled for at least 150 days to allow attorneys for those on death row to file necessary legal challenges, Hunter said.
"Five years is too long," he said at the news conference about the delay in justice for those who've been sentenced to die.
WOW! Beat Spring Prices!!! Patios, Decks, Sunrooms & Garages, Kitchens, Bathrooms, Additions, Siding & Roofing. We do it all! Over 40 years in business! Vet & Senior Discounts! Credit cards accepted. Free Estimates! Call now, 918-271-0050.