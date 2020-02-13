Reactions

“We need to stop spending taxpayer money to kill human beings. We deserve justice for these heinous crimes, but we don't end the cycle of violence by committing more violence. In all of these cases, we lost a life, and the death penalty only serves to further devalue human dignity. We have the capability now to punish criminals and protect society without killing in return. I call on our legislators and Gov. Stitt to make a change for Oklahoma and choose non-lethal ways to ensure justice." — Most Rev. Paul S. Coakley, Archbishop of Oklahoma City