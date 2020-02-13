Five years after the last death row inmate was executed in Oklahoma, state officials are set to provide an update on Department of Corrections protocol for future executions.
Gov. Kevin Stitt is set for a news conference at 11:30 a.m. Thursday in Oklahoma City. Of the 46 inmates on death row in Oklahoma, the state says 26 have exhausted court appeals and could be scheduled for execution.
The Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office in October 2015 requested an indefinite stay of executions after becoming aware the DOC received an incorrect drug for the lethal injection of Richard Glossip.
Charles Warner, the last person executed, died by a lethal injection combination in January 2015 that included the same incorrect drug. Previously, the 43-minute execution of Clayton Lockett brought international criticism, with one official involved later calling the incident “a bloody mess."
In May 2016, a multicounty grand jury said state officials were “careless” and that secrecy on finding drugs played a role in Warner and Glossip getting allocated a drug that wasn’t in the DOC’s lethal injection protocol.
State Question 776, voted through in 2016, amended the Oklahoma Constitution to specify the state’s right to perform executions and prohibits the death penalty from being deemed “cruel and unusual punishment.”
In March 2018, then-Director Joe Allbaugh announced the DOC would use nitrogen gas as the primary method of execution, citing persistent challenges in obtaining drugs for lethal injections.
Attorneys representing inmates who filed a federal lawsuit over the DOC’s execution policies have called the nitrogen gas method, which passed through the Legislature, “experimental” amid ample evidence of Oklahoma officials’ mistakes.
“We’re still working in coordination with the Attorney General to develop a protocol for nitrogen hypoxia. That process is ongoing,” DOC spokesman Matt Elliott said in December 2018.
Alabama and Mississippi are the only other states with nitrogen gas as an alternative execution method, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.
In February 2019, Elliott told an Alabama newspaper that Oklahoma's attempts to purchase a gas delivery device had been unsuccessful due to companies' fears of being associated with the death penalty.
“There are some things out there that would perform the role we would need them to, but the manufacturers don’t want to sell them to us, because they don’t want the negative attention from the advocates and people who are against the death penalty,” Elliott said last year in a phone interview with the Montgomery Advertiser.
Once a new protocol is finalized, executions cannot be scheduled for at least 150 days to allow attorneys for those on death row to file necessary legal challenges, Attorney General Mike Hunter has said.