The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety announced Thursday the U.S. Department of Homeland Security granted the state's request to extend the deadline for the state's compliance with the Real ID Act until September 2020.
The federal government will continue to recognize Oklahoma driver's licenses and ID cards for flying on commercial airlines or accessing federal facilities until Sept. 18, 2020, according to the news release.
Gov. Kevin Stitt said DPS is working "quickly" to take the necessary steps to implement Real ID, such as training employees and updating systems.
"This will be the final extension needed for our state to become fully compliant with federal law, as Oklahoma is set to begin issuing the updated IDs later next year," Stitt said in the release. "We are prioritizing this project in order to ensure our citizens can continue to use their Oklahoma licenses to travel seamlessly across the U.S. and enter federal facilities."
The act, passed in 2005, was intended to make forging driver's licenses more difficult, but Oklahoma legislators passed a bill in 2007 preventing the state from meeting the act's provisions.
State officials began working to build compliant system in 2017 under Gov. Mary Fallin.
Thursday, Oklahoma was one of five U.S. states and territories still not compliant, according to Homeland Security.
"We know Oklahomans are anxious for our state to become REAL ID compliant," Public Safety Commissioner John Scully said in the release. "Achieving this goal is the number one priority of DPS and we are on track to begin issuing REAL IDs beginning April 30, 2020 in select locations."
Scully said DPS will release information "in the near future" in regard to residents' need for a Real ID, the documents needed for requests and locations available to obtain the IDs, adding that officials intend to "streamline" the process and make it "as easy as possible."
For more information, visit realid.ok.gov.