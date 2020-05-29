Oklahoma will proceed to Phase 3 of the Open Up and Recover Safely plan on Monday, June 1, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Friday.
Under Phase 3, businesses may resume unrestricted staffing at worksites by observing proper CDC-recommended social distancing protocols. Increased cleaning and disinfecting practices are urged to be continued.
Summer camps may open if safety guidelines are followed, according to a news release. Businesses that had been required to operate by appointment only may begin accepting walk-in clients.
Visitation at nursing homes and long-term care facilities will remain suspended except for end-of-life situations.
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said he would sign an order reflecting the state guidance as the state and county are trending in the right direction as far as COVID-19 cases and hospital capacity.
Bynum said on Monday, all city playgrounds, splash pads and outdoor recreational areas will be open with social distancing restriction in place. He said specialty nature centers will open with special hours and encouraged visitors to bring their own water as fountains would not be operating.
“Our measured approach to reopening has been a key reason why our data remains trending in a positive direction,” Secretary of Health Jerome Loughridge said in the release. “It is vital that communities across the state only move to Phase 3 when their local data supports that decision."
Active COVID-19 cases in Oklahoma and Tulsa counties, the state’s two largest, make up less than 0.03% of the population in their respective counties, according to a news release.
As of May 28, 188,665 tests have been performed with just 3.77% coming back positive. Since Phase 2 of the reopening began May 15, 2.1% of about 70,000 tests have been positive.
“We are making responsible decisions based on the data in our state,” Stitt said. “While cases continue to decline 36 days into our reopening, it is important Oklahomans remember COVID-19 is still in the United States and we must continue to be diligent about washing our hands frequently, maintaining physical distance and protecting our most vulnerable populations.”
Individuals should minimize time spent in crowded environments and continue following CDC guidelines regarding social distancing.
“We remind Oklahomans they do not need to be experiencing symptoms to get tested for COVID-19 at our more than 80 county facilities," said interim Commissioner of Health Lance Frye. "We also encourage Oklahomans to take calls from, and stay in communication with, our growing contact tracing team, which will be a powerful tool in ensuring we can protect public health and the state’s economy as we recover.”
The Catastrophic Health Emergency declaration will end Saturday, at which time Stitt will issue a new executive order, which continues to encourage elderly and vulnerable Oklahomans to remain Safer at Home.
Industry-specific guidelines for safely reopening are available at okcommerce.gov/covid19.