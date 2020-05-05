Rep. Kevin Wallace (from left), House Speaker Charles McCall, Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat and Sen. Roger Thompson stand apart during a news conference to announce a fiscal year 2021 budget agreement at the Oklahoma Capitol on Monday. The Capitol reopened Monday after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman
State Sen. Tom Dugger (right) R-Stillwater, is among the legislators wearing face masks during a news conference on a budget agreement Monday. House and Senate leaders announced a $7.7 billion spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year. Sue Ogrocki/AP
Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, speaks during a news conference at the state Capitol, Monday, May 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City. House and Senate leaders announced a $7.7 billion spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year that taps state savings and temporarily diverts funding from pension plans and transportation projects. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Former Oklahoma state legislator Jim Dunlap is pictured before a news conference on the budget at the state Capitol, Monday, May 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City. House and Senate leaders announced a $7.7 billion spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year that taps state savings and temporarily diverts funding from pension plans and transportation projects. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Sgt-At-Arms Robert Dennis stands outside the Senate Assembly Room before the start of the press conference where legislative leaders announced the Fiscal Year 2021 budget agreement on Monday, May 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City, Okla. The Oklahoma state Capitol reopened to the public, and for legislative business on Monday after being closed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.[Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman]
Erica Martinez wipes down the handrails while she works to sanitize the Oklahoma state Capitol as the building reopened to the public, and for legislative business on Monday, May 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City, Okla. after being closed due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.[Chris Landsberger/The Oklahoman]
From left, Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, House Appropriations and Budget Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah and Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, announce a $7.7 billion spending plan for the upcoming fiscal year that taps state savings and temporarily diverts funding from pension plans and transportation projects, Monday May 4, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
OKLAHOMA CITY — Legislative leaders announced on Monday a proposed budget that would limit most state agency cuts to 4% but essentially hold education flat.
The package must be approved by both chambers before going to Gov. Kevin Stitt for consideration.
The budget makes reductions based on Stitt’s projection that the state will have nearly $1.4 billion less to spend in fiscal year 2021, which begins July 1.
“We still remain circumspect about the data used to create the executive branch’s projections, but we worked off their numbers,” said Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Roger Thompson, R-Okemah. “We will consider supplemental appropriations to restore some of these reductions if revenues improve as we expect them to.”
The agreement calls for a budget of $7.7 billion, which is $237.8 million, or 3% less than the fiscal year 2020 budget.
It relies on using reserve funds, cutting one-time spending, temporarily redirecting nonappropriated money and making cuts to agency funding.
It temporarily reduces the additional money the state pays for retirement systems, but it is not expected to affect state retirees’ benefits. It does not change the employer or employee contribution, nor does it take any existing money out of the funds.
The funds will be repaid later, officials said.
The budget does call for a temporary reduction to the Oklahoma State Department of Education of 2.5%, or $78.2 million, but budget writers said federal relief of $200 million for common education more than offsets the reduction.
Recent teacher pay raises are not affected.
“We’re grateful that this budget proposal holds education as harmless as possible,” said Oklahoma Education Association President Alicia Priest. “The State Department of Education has $160 million in federal relief money to help soften the blow.”
The pandemic highlights the serious lack of broadband internet access for rural Oklahoma and a wide gap in access to technology for many students, Priest said.
“We encourage Gov. Stitt to add the $40 million in education relief money he has at his discretion to the State Department of Education,” she said.
Shawn Hime, Oklahoma State School Boards Association executive director, said he was thankful that lawmakers worked to hold the education budget as flat as possible.
“The proposed state budget would result in a 2.55% reduction in school funding,” Hime said. “School leaders will be able to offset the proposed cuts if all of the available federal stimulus money is allocated for school-related costs, including the $40 million governor’s fund earmarked for education.”
Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, said Stitt has the power to mitigate cuts by dipping into some of the $1.25 billion in federal relief funds at his disposal.
Thompson said lawmakers are pushing a measure that would require publication on a state website of how the federal dollars are spent.
House Appropriations and Budget Committee Chairman Kevin Wallace, R-Wellston, said the budget contains funding for Stitt’s SoonerCare 2.0 proposal. The proposal calls for expanding Medicaid, but with work requirements, copays and caps.
State Question 802, an alternative straight Medicaid expansion constitutional amendment, is on the June 30 ballot.
The SoonerCare 2.0 funding would come from an increase in the Supplemental Hospital Offset Program to 4% from 2.3% to generate $134 million.
Wallace said the agreement also includes raises for the judiciary at 4.5%. The Board of Judicial Compensation in September recommended a hike of a little more than 9.23%.
Thompson said cost of living adjustments for state retirees are still being considered but are not tied to the current budget package.
“The governor and his staff are continuing to review the budget package proposed by the Legislature and will not be commenting on specifics of the bills at this time,” said Charlie Hannema, a Stitt spokesman.
Lawmakers on April 6 passed a package to backfill the fiscal year 2020 budget to avoid having to make cuts to agencies.
Lawmakers must adjourn the legislative session by 5 p.m. May 29.
