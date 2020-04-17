OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is spending millions of dollars on personal protective equipment from as far away as China, but orders — particularly of critical N95 masks — have been delayed.
“We’ve got small ones to come, big ones to come,” said Gino DeMarco, the state’s PPE supply chain leader.
“We’ve had big shipments on some things like gloves. We picked up 3.8 million gloves the other day, another 2 million gloves today,” he said Wednesday. “But what we haven’t seen are the big shipments of the N95 masks, which are certainly one of the things that we’re focused on.
“I would say I would be comfortable if I had a million N95 masks in the warehouse. Right now, I’m hovering at about 10% of that, so I’d like to have a whole lot more.”
United States: 641,166 cases, 31,590 deaths
President Trump speaks April 6 in the White House briefing room. He ordered U.S. funding to the World Health Organization to stop, indicating the desire for an investigation into the mishandled pandemic.
Taking to Twitter on April 13, Trump said some are "saying that it is the Governors decision to open up the states, not that of the President of the United States & the Federal Government. Let it be fully understood that this is incorrect...it is the decision of the President, and for many good reasons.”
He added, “With that being said, the Administration and I are working closely with the Governors, and this will continue. A decision by me, in conjunction with the Governors and input from others, will be made shortly!”
Trump has floated the possibility of reopening some areas by May 1 and said he could announce recommendations as soon as this week. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said a May 1 target is “a bit overly optimistic” for many areas of the country.
Alex Brandon/Associated Press
Italy - 168,941 cases, 22,170 deaths
A worker sanitizes streets near San Marco, in Venice on April 6.
Italy’s hardest-hit region of Lombardy is pushing to relaunch manufacturing on May 4, the day the national lockdown is set to lift.
In Veneto, one of the country's most infected regions, officials are loosing some restrictions on movement, expanding the 200-meters-from-home radius for physical fitness and allowing open-air markets.
Of hundreds of thousands of people stopped by police for checks, tens of thousands have received a summons for going out without valid reasons.
Andrew Medichini/Associated Press
Spain - 182,816 cases, 19,130 deaths
Health workers cry during a memorial for their COVID-19 infected co-worker, a nurse at the Severo Ochoa Hospital in Leganes, Spain, on April 10, 2020.
Spain’s government is allowing workers to return to some factory and construction jobs. The country on April 13 reported its lowest daily growth in infections in three weeks. Retail stores and services remain closed, and office workers are strongly encouraged to keep working from home. A prohibition on people leaving home for anything other than groceries and medicine will remain for at least two weeks under the state of emergency.
Manu Fernandez/Associated Press
France - 134,598 cases, 17,188 deaths
A child walks on the deserted Republique square on April 1 during a nationwide confinement.
President Emmanuel Macron urged employees to keep working in supermarkets, production sites and other businesses that need to keep running amid stringent restrictions of movement.
Travel between EU and non-EU counties has been shut down. People in Paris are required to carry a special document if they leave their homes explaining why.
Thibault Camus/Associated Press
United Kingdom - 104,133 cases, 13,755 deaths
A deserted Regent Street on April 14 shows lockdown life in London.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was the
first major world leader to test positive for the virus and left the hospital April 12. Prince Charles also tested positive for COVID-19 on March 25.
In London, home to almost 9 million, the government urged people to stay off public transportation as authorities considered imposing tougher travel restrictions. The British government is now drawing up legislation giving itself new powers to detain people and restrict gatherings.
Alberto Pezzali/Associated Press
Iran - 77,985 cases, 4,869 deaths
Iran's military completed work March 26 on a 2,000-bed field hospital in an exhibition center in the capital.
Authorities announced April 7 they would expand testing to asymptomatic people, but didn't say how many test kits they have available or provide other details. Iran's Health Minister Saeed Namaki said that with active screening of such cases, there are expectations the virus and COVID-19, the illness it causes, can be brought under control by mid-May.
Friday prayers in Iran have been canceled across all provincial capitals. Friday is the main congregational day of prayer in Islam, and traditionally an important event for Iran's clerical rulers.
Ebrahim Noroozi/Associated Press
China - 83,402 cases, 3,346 deaths
Visitors to the Great Wall of China wear masks April 14.
World Health Organization has supported the reopening of markets where live animals are butchered in Wuhan, though the move has drawn much criticism.
Schools are still closed, temperatures are checked when people enter buildings and masks are strongly encouraged.
Andy Wong/Associated Press
Germany - 135,633 cases, 3,856 deaths
The Pariser Platz square in front of the German landmark Brandenburg Gate is deserted in Berlin.
German authorities have issued a ban on more than two people meeting outside of their homes, which they believe will be easier to follow than locking people in their homes.
Bavarian Gov. Markus Soeder also said the state is implementing strict restrictions on visits to hospitals, retirement homes and other facilities where people may be particularly vulnerable.
Germany has seen far fewer deaths than other European countries with a similar number of reported infections. Experts said that rapid testing as the outbreak unfolded meant Germany has probably diagnosed a much larger proportion of those who have been infected, including younger patients who are less likely to develop serious complications.
Germany has partially closed its borders with five neighbor.
Markus Schreiber/Associated Press
Netherlands - 28,316 cases, 3,145 deaths
A sign asks visitors to observe social distancing in a field of tulips in Lisse, Netherlands, on March 26. The Dutch government extended its ban on gatherings to June 1.
In a TV address health minister Bruno Bruins ordered all Dutch schools, cafes, restaurants coffee shops, brothels, strip clubs and sport clubs to be closed from March 15 onward.
Peter Dejong/Associated Press
Central and South America - 3,635 deaths
A mural in Bogota, Colombia, is pictured April 13 during a government-ordered lockdown.
Brazil's governors are defying President Jair Bolsonaro, who contends lockdowns will deeply wound the already beleaguered economy and spark social unrest. On March 24 he urged governors to limit isolation only to high-risk people and lift strict measures they have imposed. The country's governors said they would continue with their strict measures.
The governor of a state in central Mexico is arguing that the poor are “immune" to COVID-19. Mexico's government this week broadened its shutdown of non-essential activities to the private sector and prohibits gatherings of more than 50 people.
Fernando Vergara/Associated Press
Middle East (outside Iran) - 1,922 deaths
A worker disinfects chairs outside the the historical Sultan Ahmed Mosque in Istanbul on March 21.
Turkey on April 12 introduced a new lockdown that took many by surprise and led to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu offering his resignation. The 48-hour curfew across 31 cities marked a major development in Turkey, which has seen more than 1,400 deaths, second in the region only to Iran.
Afghanistan imposed a lockdown on its western Herat province, which borders Iran. Saudi Arabia expanded its curfew hours in the cities of Mecca, Medina and Riyadh.
The holy city of Mecca, which able-bodied Muslims are called to visit at least once in their lives, and the Prophet Muhammad’s mosque in Medina
were cut off to potentially millions of pilgrims, with Saudi Arabia making the extraordinary decision to stop the spread of the virus.
Emrah Gurel/Associated Press
Africa - 17,500+ cases, 869+ deaths
Residents desperate for a planned distribution of food for those suffering under Kenya's coronavirus-related movement restrictions push through a gate and create a stampede April 10, causing police to fire tear gas and leaving several injured.
Close to 20 African countries have closed their borders, and several are now
under lockdown. In Egypt, a nationwide curfew from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. started March 25.
An unprecedented lockdown in South Africa started March 27 for 57 million people. Two people with COVID-19 were charged with attempted murder because they didn't obey orders to isolate themselves. Dozens have been arrested for violations. Dog-walking is barred in South Africa, along with running, alcohol sales and cigarette sales. Borders are closed to human traffic.
Khalil Senosi/Associated Press
India - 12,456 cases, 423 deaths
An Indian traffic policeman works road art created to raise awareness about coronavirus in Gauhati, India, on April 15.
On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a three-week countrywide lockdown covering nearly one-fifth of the world's population. It was later extended to May 3. Modi said restrictions may be eased after one week to help daily wage earners and those working in agriculture.
India has implemented a 19th-century epidemic law that empowers public officials to enforce more rigorous containment measures and impose penalties and punishments for escapes.
India's tourist ministry shut down the Taj Mahal, its iconic “monument of love,” to visitors.
Anupam Nath/Associated Press
Poland - 7,771 cases, 292 deaths
A mural pays tribute to Polish medical professionals during the coronavirus pandemic with the words "Not every hero wears a cape" in Warsaw.
Mass events are being canceled across the country and nearby Austria through April.
Over 4,000 people in Poland are under quarantined at home after having been potentially exposed to the virus.
Poland closed its borders to thousands of cross-border workers effective March 27; cross-border workers will be required to stay on one side of the border until April 11.
Czarek Sokolowski/Associated Press
South Korea - 10,613 cases, 229 deaths
A Buddhist monk trying to donate blood is checked March 24 for his temperature by a Korea Red Cross official.
Health authorities in South Korea have been actively using personal information — including immigration, public transportation, credit card and smartphone GPS data — to track patients and their contacts. Details about the places that patients visited before testing positive are posted online and shared through smartphone alerts to others.
Markets were shuttered while South Korea's military sent hundreds of its doctors and soldiers to aid in treatment and quarantines. Bishops in South Korea shuttered churches for what they said was the first time in the Catholic Church’s 236-year history there.
The National Assembly passed a law strengthening the punishment for those violating self-isolation, more than tripling the fine and adding the possibility of a year in prison.
Ahn Young-joon/Associated Press
Russia - 27,938 cases, 232 deaths
A Russian traffic police officer checks documents of a driver to ensure a self-isolation regime in Moscow on April 13.
On March 31, the Russian capital woke up to a lockdown obliging most people in the city of 13 million to stay home. The government ordered other regions of the vast country to quickly prepare for the same.
Russia has closed hotels to visitors and is requiring travelers to have a pass showing they are not carrying the virus. Russia closed its land border to travelers from China in January.
Russia's parliament approved harsher punishments for violating quarantine regulations and spreading "fake news." Evading quarantine will be punishable by heavy fines, and if it leads to two or more people dying, by up to seven years in prison. Heavy fines are outlined for those who spread misinformation about the outbreak. If it results in a death, then the perpetrator faces up to five years in prison.
Pavel Golovkin/Associated Press
Japan - 8,626 cases, 178 deaths (712 cases, 10 deaths from cruise ship)
A cook wears a mask outside a restaurant March 26 in Tokyo.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a state of emergency until May 6
Japanese companies have been slow to switch to working remotely, and many people are still commuting, even after a state of emergency was declared for seven prefectures, including Tokyo.
Jae C. Hong/Associated Press
Israel - 12,591 cases, 140 deaths (West Bank/Gaza: 2 deaths)
A woman walks her dog March 23 at a closed food market in Tel Aviv.
Israeli Jews are being forced to scale back or cancel beloved traditions and rituals marking Passover, the holiday celebrating Israelites’ freedom from Egyptian bondage and referencing biblical plagues. Communal preparations have been canceled. Police are enforcing stay-at-home orders and a general lockdown through April 10.
Authorities have closed all malls, restaurants, cinemas, gyms and day care centers, and have urged anyone who can work from home to do so.
The head of Israel's shadowy Shin Bet internal security service said March 17 that his agency received Cabinet approval to start deploying its counter-terrorism tech measures to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
The new plan would use mobile-phone tracking technology and a review of credit card data to give a far more precise history of an infected person’s movements before they were diagnosed and identify people who might have been exposed. Those in jeopardy would then be notified by text message to self-quarantine.
Oded Balilty/Associated Press