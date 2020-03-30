OKLAHOMA CITY — An executive order that prohibits surgical and medication abortions drew a legal challenge on Monday.
The Center for Reproductive Rights and other organizations filed suit in federal district court in Oklahoma City seeking a temporary restraining order.
Gov. Kevin Stitt is named as one of the defendants, along with Attorney General Mike Hunter.
Stitt last week issued an executive order suspending elective surgeries and minor medical procedures to preserve equipment needed to combat the spread of COVID-19. The ban is until April 7, but could be extended.
It would allow abortion if it was necessary to prevent health risks to the mother.
The suit says the order bans nearly all pre-viability abortion in violation of constitutional rights.
Patients delayed beyond 22 weeks of their last menstrual period will be unable to access any form or abortion while those delayed beyond 11 weeks will be unable to access a medication abortion in Oklahoma, the suit said.
“Forcing patients to continue pregnancies or travel to other states to access abortion care will undermine the public health goals of the executive order by increasing demands on hospitals and the risks that Oklahomans may be exposed to the virus,” the suit said.
The suit seeks a temporary restraining order, a preliminary injunction and ultimately, a permanent injunction from enforcing or complying with the executive order.
“This emergency abortion ban is a clear abuse of power and just another way of getting around Roe vs. Wade,” said Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Center for Reproductive Rights. “These same states have been trying to eliminate abortion access for years. And now they are unconstitutionally using this pandemic to further that goal.”
Roe v. Wade was the 1973 landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized abortion.
She said Oklahoma has a long history of attacking abortion access.
The action marks the 11th lawsuit the Center for Reproductive Rights has filed in Oklahoma in the last 10 years, she said.
Jay Thibodeau, communications director of The Abortion Care Network, said abortion clinics are dealing with the same supply shortages that other essential care providers face. Thibodeau said abortion care is time-sensitive health care and should be treated as such.
“There are no health or safety reasons to force abortion clinics to stop providing care at this time,” Thibodeau said. “Orders to disrupt or deny abortion care are politically motivated attempts to exploit the current situation.”
Stitt’s office referred questions to Hunter’s office.
“This lawsuit, from Planned Parenthood and other pro-abortion groups, demands an exception to prioritize abortion over all other health care in the midst of the COVID-19 emergency in our state,” Hunter said. “It attacks the governor’s executive order which preserves limited health care resources and medical safety equipment, in blatant disregard of the escalating illness and death this pandemic is inflicting on Oklahomans.
“My office will vigorously defend the governor’s executive order and the necessity to give precedence to essential medical procedures during this daunting public health crisis. Make no mistake, this lawsuit will itself drain significant resources, medical and legal, from emergency efforts, and likely, directly and indirectly, bring harm to Oklahomans as a result.”
Oklahoma is among states being sued after directives to postpone abortions as cases of COVID-19 continue to spread.
