OKLAHOMA CITY — The fate of an effort to let voters create an independent redistricting commission is in the hands of the Oklahoma Supreme Court.
For nearly two hours on Tuesday, the state’s high court heard two challenges to State Question 804, which seeks to amend the Oklahoma Constitution.
Supporters of the effort say it is designed to reduce gerrymandering. They need 177,958 signatures to get the measure on the ballot.
Critics say the proposed state question violates the state constitution because it contains more than one subject.
Critics also charge that the gist — or description that appears at the top of the signature page — is not sufficient.
Robert McCampbell argued for the critics, who include Roger Gaddis, Eldon Merklin and Laura Newberry.
He said the question contains at least four subjects and seeks to combine federal redistricting, which is addressed in the U.S. Constitution, with state legislative redistricting, which is addressed in the Oklahoma Constitution.
He said it also violates a person’s First Amendment rights because of its restrictions on who could serve on the commission.
“Oklahomans would be prohibited from serving on the redistricting commission if they or a family member had exercised their constitutional right to (1) hold partisan office, (2) run for office, (3) serve as a lobbyist, (4) work for a political party or (5) work for the Legislature,” according to a brief seeking to have the question tossed out. “Additionally, the thousands of Oklahomans who exercise their right to switch political parties in the four years preceding apportionment would be ineligible. The First Amendment protects the right to political association.”
McCampbell said the measure would be “conditioning government service by burdening First Amendment rights.”
The gist of the measure gives no information about how the commissioners would be selected, McCampbell said.
“That is a vitally important question,” he said.
Melanie Wilson Rughani argued for the petitioners, who include Andrew Moore, Janet Ann Largent and Lynda Johnson.
She said the challenged qualifications to serve on the commission are “clearly constitutional.”
Currently, whatever party controls the Legislature is guaranteed that their party will remain in power through redistricting, she said.
“This system increases polarization and reduces accountability to voters,” she said.
Any burden on First Amendment rights is minimal, Rughani said.
Voters excluded from serving on the commission would still be able to speak about the issue and propose a plan, she said.
“I think it is pretty clear we are dealing with a single subject here, and that is redistricting,” she said.
She said the writers of the state question were not required to include every detail in the gist. Writing the gist requires a judgment call, she said.
“I think the gist is sufficiently detailed,” she said.
But Justice Douglas Combs said he had a problem with the gist.
“I don’t think it is descriptive enough,” he said.
He asked why the gist did not state that the purpose of the commission was to avoid gerrymandering.
Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, said redistricting is important because it determines how constituents pick politicians and shouldn’t be about politicians picking their constituents.
She said she supported the state question.
“I think on the national level it has been an issue and will continue to be an issue with the census coming up and people being counted,” Goodwin said. “It is important we have the most bipartisan, fair process we can have in place. I think that should be the aim of everybody.”
Featured video