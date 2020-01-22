OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled a state law requiring manufacturers to sell the 25 top brands to all licensed Oklahoma wholesalers is unconstitutional.
The court found the law, created by Senate Bill 608, was contrary to State Question 792 passed by voters in 2016 that sought to modernize the state’s liquor laws.
The question was largely known for allowing convenience and grocery stores to sell strong beer and wine.
Voters changed the Oklahoma Constitution to say a manufacturer may sell such brands to any licensed wholesalers, but the wording in Senate Bill 608 made it mandatory.
Bryan Hendershot, owner of Oklahoma’s third-largest wholesaler, Boardwalk Distribution Company, and other wholesalers and liquor stores, advocated for the change, the opinion said.
Senate Bill 608 “infringes on a manufacturer’s constitutionally granted discretion to select one wholesaler to the exclusion of all others, as it mandates that a manufacturer of a top 25 brand must sell to all wholesalers,” the opinion said.
The Oklahoma Supreme Court in November heard oral arguments on the appeal of the Oklahoma County District Judge Thomas Prince’s August ruling that Senate Bill 608 was unconstitutional.
The court said the state question granted discretion to a liquor or wine manufacturer to determine what wholesaler sells its product.
“Only an amendment to the Constitution can change what the people enshrined,” the order said.