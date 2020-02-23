When a national news report labeled Stilwell the “early death capital” of the United States, Lisa Pivec read it incredulously.
For one thing, it didn’t reflect the experience of local doctors who see patients through Cherokee Nation Health Services, where Pivec works as the senior director of public health. And for another, she grew up in Adair County in an area adjacent to a part of Stilwell that supposedly had a life expectancy similar to the poorest regions of sub-Saharan Africa.
“It was really important to me because that’s my home,” Pivec said. “And what they were saying didn’t fit with what I knew from being there.”
Tucked into the Ozark foothills of far eastern Oklahoma, Stilwell’s grim reputation came from a 2018 report from the National Center for Health Statistics, which is part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The study claimed that people in Stilwell lived, on average, only 56.3 years, dying more than 22 years earlier than the national average.
That made the town’s life expectancy similar to Congo and Uganda’s. Yet the same report said people just outside of Stilwell were living relatively normal lifespans for the United States.
“It didn’t make sense to us,” Pivec said. “It wasn’t Adair County, but one census tract in the middle of Adair County. There was nothing different about that particular census tract to explain why people would be dying so much younger.”
Digging into the original data from the CDC report, Cherokee Nation officials noticed several discrepancies.
“The math was accurate,” said Dr. David Gahn, medical director for Cherokee Nation public health. “But the results were based on assumptions that did not hold true.”
The study, for example, collected data from death certificates and geo-located where the deceased residents had lived. But the analytics apparently didn’t know what to do with addresses that used a P.O. box, grouping all of them into one “default” location at the very center of the census tract, officials said.
“P.O. boxes are very common in rural areas,” Gahn said. “The result was that they had 90 deaths all linked to the same address” in the middle of Stilwell, greatly inflating the town’s death rate.
Ghan and Pivec pointed out the mistake. And instead of reacting defensively, the study’s lead author actually seemed grateful for their help, Pivec said.
“I personally have nothing but nice and appreciative things to say about the CDC in this case,” she said.
Based partly on Ghan and Pivec’s observations, the National Center for Health Statistics has revised its estimates on life expectancy and will publish the results “in the next month or so,” a spokesman told the Tulsa World.
Instead of 56.3 years, Stilwell’s life expectancy will jump to approximately 74 years, according to Cherokee Nation officials who have seen the new estimates. That hardly makes the town a “death capital,” but it still ranks lower than the state average of 75.7 years and well behind the national average of 78.8.
“We’re not saying that we don’t see health challenges in Adair County. We do,” Pivec said. “But we see health challenges all across Oklahoma. The focus should be on the whole state and not just one county.”
Life expectancy tracks closely with poverty. And with 1 out of 3 residents classified as “low income,” Stilwell has one of the highest poverty rates in all of rural Oklahoma. But the town never really believed the reports about the extremely low life expectancy, said City Clerk Larry Nettles, who lived there for 38 years and appears to be in good health at age 71.
“People took it with a grain of salt,” Nettles said, “because it didn’t match what we were seeing all around us. If people really were dying that young, you would expect to notice it among your friends and your neighbors, but nobody was seeing it.”
The town will be grateful for the CDC correcting the estimate, he said.
“But we’re not going to have a parade,” Nettles said. “There won’t be any hoopla over it because we never took it that seriously.”