No prison time. All Sean Jones had to do was attend some domestic violence classes and check in with a probation officer once a month.
District Judge Kevin McCray approved a plea deal after Jones, now 27, pleaded guilty to domestic assault and battery after holding a pillow over his girlfriend’s face during an argument at his Oklahoma City apartment in August 2017.
Jones’ sentence, one year of probation with weekly classes in a batterers intervention program, is typical for domestic violence offenders. The classes seemed a small price to pay to avoid prison. But after a few months, he said, the fees and time commitment became overwhelming. He missed too many classes and was kicked out of the program.
Every year, hundreds of domestic abusers are ordered by the courts to attend 52 weeks of batterer intervention classes. But an Oklahoma Watch review of reports filed with the state by intervention providers found that most offenders don’t complete the program.
Oklahoma domestic violence incidents reached the highest count in a decade last year, according to data from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation.
Experts say batterers intervention can work, but only if offenders complete the course. When they don’t, there is often little or no punishment.
Reasons for intervention
Oklahoma has close to 60 batterers intervention programs across the state, many operated by nonprofits. Under state law, the program is court-ordered for offenders convicted of domestic abuse who do not serve time.
Groups of up to 16 offenders meet every week for 90 minutes with a goal for them to take responsibility for their actions and learn self-control and how to form healthy relationships.
A 2007 study of Chicago participants found that completing a program reduces the risk of re-arrest by 40% to 60%. Offenders who didn’t complete were twice as likely to be rearrested for abuse. Men who served jail time for domestic violence offenses were far more likely than those assigned to batterers intervention to be rearrested, a 2015 study by university researchers in Texas and Michigan found.
Matt Youngberg, a program leader for Domestic Violence Intervention Services in Tulsa, said he doesn’t need a study to prove that intervention works. He sees it every week.
“They’re coming up to me and saying they’ve never thought about it that way before or that they understand what they did was wrong,” Youngberg said.
Last year, the nonprofit saw 560 batterers. More than 200 were booted from the program; 30 finished.
High incompletion rates are due to several factors.
One is the fact that offenders must pay the bill. Each program sets its own price, but most charge an intake fee of $100 to $200 for the initial assessment plus $25 to $35 per week, or up to about $1,800 a year.
Another factor is the yearlong commitment and limits on missing classes. In Oklahoma, offenders cannot miss more than three consecutive sessions or seven total; the Attorney General’s Office certifies and oversees the programs.
Oklahoma Watch reviewed 70 batterer-intervention program reports from 38 organizations that provided the services between 2016 and 2019 and reported to the attorney general. Of the total, 61 program reports provided enough data to calculate a completion rate, meaning a percent of clients that began treatment that year or a percent of total clients, including those who continued treatment from the previous year. Of the 61, a large majority, 54, had completion rates below 50%.
Most offenders are terminated for missing too many classes and have to start over. Others are expelled for bad behavior, such as not taking the classes seriously or making threatening remarks. Some never start the program at all. And some reoffend.
Being terminated from the program is grounds to revoke a sentence and send the abuser to jail or prison.
Accountability
Nearly a year after Jones’ sentencing, he once again stood in front of Judge McCray to ask for a second chance. The District Attorney’s Office had filed a motion to revoke his sentence.
Before his appearance, his attorney explained that since Jones had completed some classes and was making efforts to pay his fines, the judge would likely allow him to try again. And he was right. Jones was allowed to reenroll in the program.
Local prosecutors and judges decide whether punishment is merited should an offender not finish the course.
In Oklahoma County, judges take turns presiding over revocation court, where offenders appear if they don’t meet their sentencing requirements. Depending on the judge, offenders might be sentenced to jail or prison time. Or they might get the program requirement waived and never have to finish.
Matthew Levey, who oversees batterers intervention at Court Assistance Programs in Oklahoma County, said he remembers one offender who was convicted of two domestic assaults and did not meet any of his program requirements. The judge waived the order, and two weeks later the offender was back in court after cutting his victim’s face and almost killing her, Levey said.
“There’s only one entity in that situation that can actually hold that individual accountable, and that is the court,” Levey said.
Victim advocates and facilitators say accountability is higher in counties with a domestic violence court. The dockets require offenders to return to court for regular reviews from judges familiar with local intervention programs and who receive updates from facilitators. Only a few Oklahoma counties have these specialized dockets.
In Seminole County, Judge Brett Butner had a calm, compassionate tone during a domestic violence court session in September. He saw close to 20 offenders in 45 minutes, and about half were in compliance with intervention classes. Butner didn’t impose any sanctions.
Tulsa County also holds a monthly domestic violence court session. In September, District Judge Kelly Greenough saw nearly 100 offenders with felony convictions in less than six hours.
Everyone who was kicked out of a program starts over. No one gets a pass, and no one is locked up. A few get additional service work hours as punishment. One man had to write an essay about how to make better life decisions.
Last year, 403 offenders were ordered to batterers intervention in Tulsa County. About 60% of offenders’ reviews were in compliance, according to district court data. During the first half of 2019, 217 offenders were ordered to take the programs; 68% of their reviews were compliant.
Program advocates say Tulsa’s compliance rates are among the highest in the state and likely double those in rural areas where programs are sparse and fewer judges are trained in handling domestic violence cases. But no one knows for sure because most courts don’t track program compliance.
One program manager certifies and oversees all 100-plus batterer intervention programs and victim services providers across Oklahoma. The position has been empty since September.
Programs can begin offering classes after an application and initial approval of facility, policies and record-keeping. After a year, they are reviewed again and can become certified. Facilitators are required to complete 20 hours training before leading sessions.
The state office then has little contact with providers until certification is up for renewal after three years. Little data is collected by the state to examine whether batterers intervention programs are working.
The programs must submit annual evaluations, though not all do. The reports have no standard format, and until 2017 programs were not required to provide client numbers. In 2018, the state began collecting more detailed numbers, but no time frame was specified for the data.
In September, after Oklahoma Watch requested the reports and reporting policies, the office revised its rules again, requiring the reports to reflect the fiscal year.