In the coming weeks, Oklahoma plans to train hundreds of workers in so-called “shoe-leather epidemiology” — the practice of calling people who have been in contact with someone infected with the coronavirus in an effort to stop the virus’s spread.
State health officials say more than 500 new temporary hires will soon supplement the 250 to 350 contact tracers now working throughout Oklahoma.
Contact tracing is a crucial part of the strategy to identify, test and isolate people to break the chain of transmission of COVID-19, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.
State officials say they are confident their contact tracing staffing plan will allow them to scale up or down depending on the rise or fall in infections.
Oklahoma should have at least 938 full-time contact tracers and nearly 100 supervisors, according to George Washington University researchers, who developed a model based on each state’s current number of cases and other metrics.
If 500 new hires bring the state to 850, Oklahoma’s corps will also fall short of National Association of County and City Health recommendations of 30 contract tracers per 100,000 residents, which would amount to 1,200 in Oklahoma.
Lori Tremmel Freeman, chief executive officer of the association, said states should err on the side of caution.
“The (potential) consequences are that 2-2½ weeks from now, you are going to see community spread back in the picture because you won’t have effectively contained the virus through contact tracing and quarantining,” she said.
The exact number of contract tracers in Oklahoma is hard to pinpoint.
Aaron Wendelboe, interim state epidemiologist, said the number of people conducting tracing investigations is between 250 and 350, many of whom have been temporarily reassigned from their governmental-agency duties.
The state is working with Express Employment Professionals to hire the 500 additional tracers. Wendelboe said the number could increase over time.
The staffing firm has advertised for full-time, part-time and weekend shifts that pay between $16 and $18 an hour. Rob Crissinger, a Health Department spokesman, said workers are preferred to have at least a bachelor’s degree, but people with a high school diploma or the equivalent are also eligible.
Wendelboe said the plan is to conduct training over the next week or two so they can start making calls shortly afterward. The training includes an online course offered through the Association of State and Territorial Health Officials, followed by instruction through the state Health Department.
“I actually get offers every day of people offering us contact tracers,” he said. “So I’m just telling you we have the infrastructure to scale up if we need to.”
Wendelboe disagrees with assessments that states like Oklahoma should have a minimum of close to 1,000 full-time contact tracers.
“Honestly, we think we have more than we need,” he said. “We are going to be responsible with taxpayers’ dollars.”
‘The acute need to ramp up, like yesterday’
Dr. Candice Chen, an associate professor at George Washington University’s Milken Institute School of Public Health, said she and her team created a contact tracing workforce estimator that takes into account state demographics, data from the CDC’s social vulnerability index and updated information on testing and active COVID-19 cases.
The model assumes each contact tracer can start six investigations per day. It also assumes 12 contact notifications per day and 32 contact follow-ups per day.
The model estimates Oklahoma would need 632 contact tracers under normal conditions. But because of current cases, it would need 938 contact tracers and 94 supervisors.
Chen said the guidelines are intended to help states prepare for the future, when more communities reopen and social distancing policies are relaxed. More people will likely need to be notified about possible transmissions.
“There is the acute need to ramp up, like yesterday,” she said.
Time is critical, she said, because contact tracers have a short window to notify individuals of their possible exposure and instruct them to quarantine.
Wendelboe said during the initial weeks of the outbreak, the state was short-staffed and was forced to use an “abbreviated” contact tracing protocol to meet the demand. But he said the state is now in the position to be able to launch a full investigation on any new cases.
Chen said quality candidates are needed to convince COVID-19 “cases,” as they’re called, to reveal what is normally private or personal information. Then they call their contacts, notify them of the risks and, if necessary, persuade them to quarantine.
“You want people who understand the community and understand the culture,” she said. Then, with good training, they use interpersonal skills to gain trust, offer support and respect and convince contacts to stay home.
Wendelboe acknowledged the challenge may be greater in a state like Oklahoma.
Resistance to contact tracing can be found on social media, such as in comments on Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Facebook page during his live-streamed news conferences.
“Hell NO no contacting,” one person wrote May 14 after state Secretary of Health and Mental Health Jerome Loughridge spoke about contact tracing.
Another person posted a warning to contract tracers, saying she has a 6-foot fence, owns a “pack” of dogs and shows a “No Trespassing” sign. The comment ended with a “good luck” and a middle-finger emoji.
Wendelboe said such concerns are unfounded, as contact tracers are told that state law prevents them from unauthorized disclosure of personal information, which is used only for public health purposes.
Unlike in some other areas or countries, Oklahoma has no current plans to use mobile apps to notify someone if they are close to a person who has been diagnosed with COVID-19. Some experts say such apps can be effective, but they also have raised privacy concerns.