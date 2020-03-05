OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma Health Care Authority on Friday will submit to the federal government a state plan amendment seeking to expand Medicaid in Oklahoma as soon as this summer.
"The Health Care Authority has the authority to send in the paperwork to expand, and we’re going to get that out on Friday," Gov. Kevin Stitt told The Oklahoman on Thursday.
The state plan amendment will get the ball rolling for Oklahoma to seek federal approval to expand Medicaid. When a state wants to change its Medicaid program, the state has to submit to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services a state plan amendment for review and approval.
As Stitt seeks to move forward with expanding Medicaid on July 1 through his SoonerCare 2.0 plan, he's still in talks with the the state Legislature on how to fund the expansion.
Featured gallery: What bills are still alive for Oklahoma's 2020 legislative session?
Teacher pay
Three measures address compensation increases for Oklahoma teachers:
, SB1357 (bonuses) and SB1406 (special ed). Only the last measure passed out of a committee; the other two were not heard. SB1617
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Firearms
SB1398 and HB2796 would allow lawmakers to carry guns in the Capitol. Neither were heard in committee.
Other bills addressing firearms:
, SB1401 SB1567 (concealed carry license holders would be able to carry on public campuses), (explicit Second Amendment protections). HB2781 HB2781 failed in committee. The other two were not heard.
JIM BECKEL/The Oklahoman file
Senate Concurrent Resolution 7 by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow
Would make 2020 the Year of the Bible in Oklahoma.
It passed a committee vote.
Matt Barnard/Tulsa World file
Medical marijuana - protections
HB3092 would exempt disabled veterans from paying tax on medical cannabis at dispensaries.
- not heard in committee
SB1909 would prohibit patient data from being used by OSBI for firearm licensing.
- not heard in committee
HB3061 prohibits counties from discriminating against MMJ businesses through zoning.
- not heard in committee
HB3227 would allow for home delivery of cannabis to licensed patients.
It passed a committee vote.
HB3941 would provide medical marijuana patient rights for nursing home residents and those in hospice care.
- not heard in committee
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
Medical marijuana - restrictions, expansions
SB1257 would restrict billboard advertising for medical marijuana.
- not heard in committee
HB3533 would restrict medical marijuana use in outdoor seating areas or standalone bars.
- not heard in committee
SB1228 would expand patient application discounts to disabled veterans/hospice patients/those with terminal diseases.
- not heard in committee would permit pharmacies to apply for dispensary licenses upon the federal government removing cannabis from the federal controlled drug schedule. SB1248 It passed a committee vote.
would eliminate the statutory cap on cannabis waste license holders. HB3474 It passed a committee vote.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Medical marijuana
would permit dispensaries to produce and sell cannabis pre-rolls without a processor license. House Bill 3957 It passed a committee vote.
HB3960 clarifies definitions for driving under the influence of cannabis. - not heard in commitee
Matt Barnard/Tulsa World file
Medial marijuana - more changes proposed
Signs for Fellowship Congregational Church and Dr. Z Leaf marijuana dispensary are seen on Harvard Avenue.
, but would not affect dispensaries already conducting business near churches. House Bill 2779 (amended) and Senate Bill 1245 would keep new dispensaries from being opened within 300 feet of a church or school HB2779 passed in committee.
SB1519 would let municipalities call a vote to keep medical marijuana out.
- not heard in committee
SB1520 would up the application fee for medical marijuana business licenses to $10,000 from $2,500.
- not heard in committee
SB1469 would require workers compensation coverage and $1 million in limited liability insurance for all medical marijuana businesses.
- not heard in committee
MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file
Senate Joint Resolution 26 by Sen. Rob Standridge
Would limit pay raises for lawmakers based upon an average percentage increase over the past 10 years for full-time state employees. Not heard in committee.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file
Senate Bill 1097 by Sen. J.J. Dossett, D-Owasso
Would require most students wishing to enroll in virtual public education to do so through a full-time virtual program offered in their home district, if such a program exists.
Not heard in committee.
MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file
SB 1154 by Sen. Ron Sharp, R-Shawnee
Would require Open Records Act requests to be fulfilled within 30 days, with an option for a 30-day extension.
- not heard in committee
Tulsa World file
Senate Bill 1202 by Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee
require sex offenders who are ordered by a court outside Oklahoma to register as such to also register in Oklahoma, to be tracked by the Department of Corrections. The measure would It passed a committee vote.
JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World File photo
SB1264 by Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow
, now with a House co-author, seeks to eliminate formal or informal traffic citation quotas. It passed a committee vote. The measure
Matt Barnard/Tulsa World file
SB 1877 by Sen. Kim David, R-Porter
mandate state buildings to have a lactation room and offer break time for state employees who need to express milk. The measure would It passed a committee vote.
Matt Barnard/Tulsa World file
House Joint Resolution 1027 by Rep. John Pfeiffer
change the signature requirement for initiative or referendum petitions by striking the clause tying that figure to the past gubernatorial election turnout. The measure would It passed a committee vote.
Steve Gooch/The Oklahoman file
HB2791 and Senate Bill 1303
The House bill would amend the current car seat law to require kids under 14 be buckled in the back seat. Oklahoma is the only state without a law requiring minors to wear seat belts in the back seat, AAA Oklahoma has said.
SB1303 requires those 17 years old and younger to wear a seat belt when in the back seat.
It passed a Senate vote and will be considered in the House.
Wagoner County American Tribune file
HB2809 by Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-OKC
Would allow local boards of education to develop a line of revenue by selling school bus advertising (with content restrictions).
- not heard in committee
Tulsa World file
HB 3046 by Rep. Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton
prohibit “substantial burden” on people’s free exercise of religion, including school policies that ban graduating students from wearing tribal regalia such as eagle feathers at commencement due to religious beliefs. The measure would It passed a committee vote.
Matt Barnard/Tulsa World file
HB3067 by Rep. Lundy Kiger, R-Poteau
Would require commercial poultry operations to install groundwater monitoring wells, with testing every four months, to mitigate problems with waste and other chemicals. It was not heard in committee.
Poultry houses are pictured here near Leach.
Matt Barnard/Tulsa World file
HB3351 by Rep. David Smith, R-Arpelar
Would allow local school boards to partner with nursing homes to create internship programs for high school seniors to help them get work experience or volunteer hours.
- not heard in committee
Tulsa World file
HB3321 by Rep. Sherrie Conley, R-Newcastle
Would expand eligibility for Lindsey Nicole Henry scholarships to students with at least one incarcerated parent. The state of Oklahoma funds private school scholarships for students with disabilities through the Lindsey Nicole Henry Scholarship Program for Children with Disabilities. The voucher program was named for the daughter of former Gov. Brad Henry.
- not heard in committee
John Clanton
Oklahoma's legislative session begins Monday. Here's a look at lawmakers from the Tulsa area, plus contact information.
