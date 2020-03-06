OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Health Care Authority will submit to the federal government on Friday a state plan amendment seeking to expand Medicaid in Oklahoma as soon as this summer.
“The Health Care Authority has the authority to send in the paperwork to expand, and we’re going to get that out on Friday,” Gov. Kevin Stitt told The Oklahoman on Thursday.
The state plan amendment would get the ball rolling for Oklahoma to seek federal approval to expand Medicaid.
When a state wants to change its Medicaid program, the state has to submit to the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services a state plan amendment for review and possible approval. The proposed amendment is separate from the Healthy Adult Opportunity waiver that Stitt has expressed an interest in seeking.