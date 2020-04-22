...HEAVY RAINFALL AND FLOODING POSSIBLE ACROSS NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA
TODAY...
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR
* A PORTION OF NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA...INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING
COUNTIES...CRAIG...CREEK...MAYES...NOWATA...OSAGE...PAWNEE...
ROGERS...TULSA...WAGONER AND WASHINGTON OK.
* UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING
* ONE-HALF TO ONE AND A HALF INCHES OF RAIN HAVE ALREADY FALLEN
ACROSS THE WATCH AREA THROUGH EARLY THIS AFTERNOON. ANOTHER ONE
-HALF TO ONE INCH RAIN POSSIBLE THROUGH THIS EVENING. THIS COULD
LEAD TO LOCALIZED FLOODING OF LOW LYING AREAS.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS
POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA.
&&
Weather Alert
...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR ROGERS...SOUTHEASTERN CREEK...
NORTHWESTERN MAYES...NORTHWESTERN WAGONER...NORTHERN OKMULGEE AND
TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 715 PM CDT...
AT 624 PM CDT, STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE
EXTENDING FROM 2 MILES NORTHEAST OF COLLINSVILLE TO NEAR TULSA
INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT TO NEAR SAPULPA TO 5 MILES SOUTHEAST OF SLICK.
MOVEMENT WAS EAST AT 35 MPH.
DIME TO PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WINDS IN EXCESS OF 40 MPH WILL BE
POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS.
LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE...
TULSA... BROKEN ARROW...
SAND SPRINGS... CLAREMORE...
OKMULGEE... OWASSO...
BIXBY... SAPULPA...
JENKS... GLENPOOL...
COWETA... CATOOSA...
COLLINSVILLE... VERDIGRIS...
CHELSEA... INOLA...
KIEFER... BEGGS...
MOUNDS... OOLOGAH...
THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 210 AND 266.
Oklahoma's rural hospitals to split $5.1 million grant to help during COVID-19 crisis
The federal government awarded Oklahoma’s rural hospitals with $5.1 million from the CARES Act, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday.
The state’s piece is a portion of the $150 million to help rural hospitals combat the COVID-19 pandemic through the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program. The $5,143,337 grant was given to Oklahoma State University for disbursement.
Corie Kaiser, OSU Center for Health Science’s director of the Center for Rural Health, said 61 hospitals will receive approximately $78,000 apiece, hopefully within the next 30 to 60 days. Kaiser said she anticipates hospitals predominantly will use the money on personal protection equipment or workforce needs, either returning furloughed staff or hiring additional personnel to meet clinical needs.
“I think a lot of our rural hospitals struggle in various ways,” Kaiser said. “I don’t know the finances of all of them or the specifics, but I think that there’s several that are happy to receive the funding and will benefit from it.”
She said there are few restrictions placed on the grant, simply that the money must address needs stemming from the novel coronavirus crisis. Hospitals must track how the funds are spent, sending receipts to OSU to document expenditures.
With rural hospitals, she said, every bit of unexpected cash helps.
“I think they’ll put it to good use,” Kaiser said.
The CARES Act authorized $340 billion in new funding to help fight the pandemic. Forty-six states received grants out of the $150 million pot for rural hospitals.
The largest was $11,129,844 to the Texas Department of Agriculture. Oklahoma's allotment is the eighth largest.
“As the nation combats COVID-19, hospitals, particularly in rural communities, play an integral role in care delivery and are on the front lines of this battle,” Tom Engels, administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration, said in a statement. “Timely access to this funding enables them to expand their ability to continue to provide care while adapting to the unique challenges posed by this pandemic.”
Featured video
2.5 million cases reported: How is the world handling the coronavirus pandemic?
United States: 826,248 cases, 45,153 deaths
Italy - 183,957 cases, 24,648 deaths
Spain - 208,389 cases, 21,717 deaths
France - 159,300 cases, 20,829 deaths
United Kingdom - 134,635 cases, 18,141 deaths
Iran - 84,802 cases, 5,297 deaths
China - 83,849 cases, 4,636 deaths
Germany - 148,704 cases, 5,100 deaths
Central and South America - 5,063+ deaths
Netherlands - 34,317 cases, 3,929 deaths
Middle East (outside Iran) - 2,517 deaths
Africa - 23,000+ cases, 1,100+ deaths
India - 20,178 cases, 645 deaths
South Korea - 10,694 cases, 238 deaths
Russia - 57,999 cases, 513 deaths
Japan - 11,512 cases, 281 deaths (712 cases, 10 deaths from cruise ship)
Israel - 14,326 cases, 187 deaths (West Bank/Gaza: 2 deaths)
Corey is a general assignment reporter who specializes in coverage of man-made earthquakes, criminal justice and dabbles in enterprise projects. He excels at annoying the city editor. Phone: 918-581-8359
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.