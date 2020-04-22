The federal government awarded Oklahoma’s rural hospitals with $5.1 million from the CARES Act, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday.

The state’s piece is a portion of the $150 million to help rural hospitals combat the COVID-19 pandemic through the Small Rural Hospital Improvement Program. The $5,143,337 grant was given to Oklahoma State University for disbursement.

Corie Kaiser, OSU Center for Health Science’s director of the Center for Rural Health, said 61 hospitals will receive approximately $78,000 apiece, hopefully within the next 30 to 60 days. Kaiser said she anticipates hospitals predominantly will use the money on personal protection equipment or workforce needs, either returning furloughed staff or hiring additional personnel to meet clinical needs.

“I think a lot of our rural hospitals struggle in various ways,” Kaiser said. “I don’t know the finances of all of them or the specifics, but I think that there’s several that are happy to receive the funding and will benefit from it.”

She said there are few restrictions placed on the grant, simply that the money must address needs stemming from the novel coronavirus crisis. Hospitals must track how the funds are spent, sending receipts to OSU to document expenditures.

With rural hospitals, she said, every bit of unexpected cash helps.

“I think they’ll put it to good use,” Kaiser said.

The CARES Act authorized $340 billion in new funding to help fight the pandemic. Forty-six states received grants out of the $150 million pot for rural hospitals.

The largest was $11,129,844 to the Texas Department of Agriculture. Oklahoma's allotment is the eighth largest.

“As the nation combats COVID-19, hospitals, particularly in rural communities, play an integral role in care delivery and are on the front lines of this battle,” Tom Engels, administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration, said in a statement. “Timely access to this funding enables them to expand their ability to continue to provide care while adapting to the unique challenges posed by this pandemic.”

Featured video

2.5 million cases reported: How is the world handling the coronavirus pandemic?

Corey Jones

918-581-8359

corey.jones@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @JonesingToWrite

Tags

Corey is a general assignment reporter who specializes in coverage of man-made earthquakes, criminal justice and dabbles in enterprise projects. He excels at annoying the city editor. Phone: 918-581-8359

Recommended for you