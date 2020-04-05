2020-04-04 ne-cvveterans p1

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state’s seven veterans centers are taking precautions to ensure the safety of their 1,300 residents, said Sarah Lane, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs deputy director and general counsel.

The agency operates seven veterans centers across the state, and no residents of the facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, she said.

“We will continue to implement on a weekly basis escalating precautions” based on information from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Lane said.

She said access to the facilities has been limited and that residents are being asked to remain on site.

The facilities have personal protection equipment for staff, and the agency has placed large commercial orders to replenish its stock, Lane said.

Employees have relied on technology to keep residents in contact with their family members and have ordered additional iPads for that purpose, she said.

The agency’s administration is extremely grateful to the staff at the centers for coming up with creative activities to maintain morale, Lane said.

“Spirits of our veterans are surprisingly high given the uncertainty of the duration of this matter,” said Cody Wyatt, assistant administrator of the Oklahoma Veterans Center, Talihina Division. “From the smiles on their faces it is clear that hope is the anchor that binds us all together. We know that the sun will rise tomorrow and we will all get through this together.”

The Eastern Oklahoma Veterans Administration Health Care System implemented a no visitation policy at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee and its outpatient clinics in Tulsa, Vinita, McAlester and Idabel on March 27. Special consideration will be given to caregivers and visitors of palliative/hospice patients.

“We have been preparing for a surge, so we have converted one of our wards to what they call the PUI — person under investigation,” said Nita McClellan, public affairs officer for the Eastern Oklahoma VA Healthcare System, which serves 25 counties in eastern Oklahoma.

The ward will be used for those who are being tested for COVID-19 and need care, she said.

If veterans test positive, they will be taken to the intensive care unit for care, she said.

