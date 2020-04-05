OKLAHOMA CITY — The state’s seven veterans centers are taking precautions to ensure the safety of their 1,300 residents, said Sarah Lane, Oklahoma Department of Veterans Affairs deputy director and general counsel.
The agency operates seven veterans centers across the state, and no residents of the facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, she said.
“We will continue to implement on a weekly basis escalating precautions” based on information from the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, Lane said.
She said access to the facilities has been limited and that residents are being asked to remain on site.
The facilities have personal protection equipment for staff, and the agency has placed large commercial orders to replenish its stock, Lane said.
Employees have relied on technology to keep residents in contact with their family members and have ordered additional iPads for that purpose, she said.
The agency’s administration is extremely grateful to the staff at the centers for coming up with creative activities to maintain morale, Lane said.
“Spirits of our veterans are surprisingly high given the uncertainty of the duration of this matter,” said Cody Wyatt, assistant administrator of the Oklahoma Veterans Center, Talihina Division. “From the smiles on their faces it is clear that hope is the anchor that binds us all together. We know that the sun will rise tomorrow and we will all get through this together.”
The Eastern Oklahoma Veterans Administration Health Care System implemented a no visitation policy at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center in Muskogee and its outpatient clinics in Tulsa, Vinita, McAlester and Idabel on March 27. Special consideration will be given to caregivers and visitors of palliative/hospice patients.
“We have been preparing for a surge, so we have converted one of our wards to what they call the PUI — person under investigation,” said Nita McClellan, public affairs officer for the Eastern Oklahoma VA Healthcare System, which serves 25 counties in eastern Oklahoma.
The ward will be used for those who are being tested for COVID-19 and need care, she said.
If veterans test positive, they will be taken to the intensive care unit for care, she said.
Gallery: Motorists thank medical personnel from the parking lot of Owasso hospitals amid COVID-19 outbreak
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Medical personnel clap and sign “I love you” as they look out a window at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso on Thursday. Motorists were parked outside with their headlights and hazards lights on and honked their horns to thank medical personnel for their work. The Headlights for Hope event is to show support to the medical staff and patients at hospitals during the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Liz Hall prays during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Savannah Nelson, 10, looks out a sunroof during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Medical personnel look out a hospital window during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Ryan Miller waves to medical personnel during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Chelsey Holloway holds a sign and cries during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. Holloway works at the hospital as OR nurse manager, but is on leave. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Medical personnel look out a hospital window during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Bavette and Ryan Miller wave to medical personnel during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Live Hall,7, waves to medical personnel during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Motorists wave to medical personnel during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Medical personnel look out a hospital window during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Liz Hall(left), Live Hall,7, and Mila Hall,3, wave to medical personnel during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Noelle Shaw signs to medical personnel through a hospital window during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Noelle Shaw, who organized the event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso, cries as she watches medical personnel look out the window Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Medical personnel look out a hospital window during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Noelle Shaw, who organized the event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso, cries as she walks away from the hospital after thanking medical personnel through the window on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Lee Houston waves flags to thank medical personnel during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso on Thursday. Well-wishers crowded the parking lot, turned on headlights, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work during the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Supporters cheer for medical personnel during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Medical personnel acknowledge supporters as they leave work during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Registered nurse Summer Jones wipes a tear away as she sees supporters cheer during an event called Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Summer Jones, a registered nurse, wipes away a tear as supporters cheer during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso on Thursday. Motorists crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazard lights on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Medical personnel acknowledge supporters as they leave work during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Medical personnel watch supporters cheer during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Nurse Summer Jones, RN cries as she sees supporters cheer during an event called Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Medical personnel watch supporters cheer during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Savannah Nelson,10, cheers and holds a sign to thank medical personnel during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Lee Houston waves flags to thank medical personnel during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Megan Losoncy holds a sign to thank medical personnel during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Supporters cheer medical personnel for their work during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso on Thursday.
Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Savannah Nelson, 10, cheers and holds a sign to thank medical personnel during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso on Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Medical personnel acknowledge supporters as they look out the window of an upper floor at Ascension St. John Owasso during Headlights for Hope Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Lee Houston waves flags to thank medical personnel during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Judi and Johnny Gray wave flags to thank medical personnel during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Lee Houston waves flags to thank medical personnel during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Live Hall,7, stands up outside of the sunroof to get a better look and to thank medical personnel during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Misty Hayden(left) and her daughter Lexi Hayden,13, cheer to thank medical personnel during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons