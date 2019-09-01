The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating after an Oktaha man died in a motorcycle crash near Checotah late Saturday night.
Stoney Nicholson, 26 of Oktaha, was pronounced dead at the scene from head injuries after crashing his 2006 Suzuki.
The crash occurred on Texanna Road about a mile north of County Road 1140, about 5 miles southeast of Checotah.
Nicholson was reportedly northbound and failed to negotiate a left curve in the roadway. The bike left the roadway to the right and struck a tree, according to a news release.
Nicholson was reportedly wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.