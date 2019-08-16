CASHION, Okla. — Tensions were high at a Thursday night Cashion Town Hall meeting after several showed up in support of Debra Hamil, a woman who was arrested after refusing to sign for an $80 traffic ticket.

After video from the traffic stop took the world by storm, the meeting had extra security in case things got out of control.

“Debra did snap, and I can’t blame her," said Lynda Lenhart, part of a tight-knit group calling themselves the Old Ladies Against Tazing. "She’s gone through a lot through the past few years."

The incident in July involved a short police chase and a brief wrestling round in a parking lot where an officer deployed a taser on Hamil during her arrest on a complaint of assaulting the officer.

“I think it’s all gone a little bit overboard," Lenhart said.

Click here to continue reading at KFOR.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you