CASHION, Okla. — Tensions were high at a Thursday night Cashion Town Hall meeting after several showed up in support of Debra Hamil, a woman who was arrested after refusing to sign for an $80 traffic ticket.
After video from the traffic stop took the world by storm, the meeting had extra security in case things got out of control.
“Debra did snap, and I can’t blame her," said Lynda Lenhart, part of a tight-knit group calling themselves the Old Ladies Against Tazing. "She’s gone through a lot through the past few years."
The incident in July involved a short police chase and a brief wrestling round in a parking lot where an officer deployed a taser on Hamil during her arrest on a complaint of assaulting the officer.
“I think it’s all gone a little bit overboard," Lenhart said.