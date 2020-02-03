MOORE — One student is dead and five others are injured after a pickup struck them near Moore High School on Monday afternoon, police said.
The pickup, driven by 56-year-old Max Leroy Townsend, struck one vehicle, hit the group of students in the 1100 block of East Main Street, and then struck two more vehicles before coming to a stop near 100 S. Morgan Drive around 3:30 p.m., authorities said.
Police identified the student who died as Rachel Freeman.
The students, part of the high school's track and cross country team, were running on the sidewalk when they were hit, Moore Superintendent Robert Romines said.