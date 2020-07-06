A woman was killed Monday afternoon in a head-on crash in Muskogee, police reported.
Kimberly Bales, 54, was driving a Honda Pilot south on North York Street when the crash occurred near Kimberlea Drive about 2:20 p.m. Police said the SUV went up on a curb on the right side of the road and that after traveling a distance, Bales over-corrected. The vehicle reentered the roadway, struck a Chrysler 200 head-on and overturned.
Bales apparently was not wearing a seatbelt, for she was thrown into the back of the SUV, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the car that was hit was treated for minor injuries and later released.