Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers are still investigating what happened in a crash that killed a Wellston resident and injured two other people Tuesday evening, but they listed "left of center" as the cause of the crash.
Jamie M. Harney, 30, was pronounced dead at the scene along Lincoln County Road 970 a half-mile west of Oklahoma 102 after the crash occurred about 5:15 p.m.
Harney was driving a 1991 Chevrolet Camaro and had two passengers in the car. One, a 34-year-old man, also from Wellston, was admitted to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City in good condition, the OHP report states.
The other passenger, a 35-year-old man from Chandler, refused treatment at the scene.
The other driver, a 20-year-old Wellston man, was driving a 1999 GMC Yukon and had no passengers, the report states. He was taken to the same Oklahoma City hospital and was admitted in critical condition.
The trooper's report lists the second driver's condition as "apparently normal" but states that Harney's is under investigation.
Whether the parties involved were wearing seatbelts or the vehicles' airbags deployed is also under investigation, the report states.