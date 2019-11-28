One person was killed and two others were injured Wednesday in a single-vehicle crash in Haskell County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Troopers say Kendra Hutchinson, 23, of Keota, was driving north on 4580 Road at a high rate of speed about 4 p.m. when her vehicle topped a hill and went into a broad slide at 1190 Road, striking a utility pole and rolling before coming to rest on its top.
Hutchinson was ejected about 70 feet from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to the report. Her two passengers, a 26-year-old man from Spiro and a 22-year-old man from Panama, Oklahoma, were admitted to separate hospitals in stable conditions, the report states.
None were wearing their seatbelts, troopers reported.
Hutchinson's condition at the time is under investigation, but troopers attributed the crash to unsafe speed.