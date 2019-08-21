After two days of 101-degree weather, the National Weather Service offered a statement in a heat advisory Tulsans might find relieving: "One more day of dangerous heat."
A wave of thunderstorms beginning as early as Wednesday night and possibly stretching through Sunday will keep high temperatures below 95 degrees in the metro, forecasters predict, bringing an end to the latest heat wave. The chance of storms rises to 40-50% Thursday, with winds gusting as high as 20 mph Thursday night.
A high of 87 degrees is predicted Friday.
Until then, much of eastern Oklahoma is under a heat advisory from noon to 9 p.m. Wednesday that warns of temperatures in the upper 90s and maximum heat indices between 105 and 110 degrees.
Scattered storms are possible Wednesday afternoon, bringing mainly hazards of lighting, isolated damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours, and NWS warned the combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will create "a dangerous situation" in which heat-related illnesses are possible.
"Never leave anyone, including pets, in a closed, parked vehicle," the service warned in the advisory. "Temperatures inside can reach over 150 degrees quickly, resulting in heat stroke and death."
Forecasters also urged residents to take extra precautions if they work or spend time outdoors, such as rescheduling strenuous activities to early morning or evening and wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing.
All residents should drink plenty of water, and those working outside should schedule frequent breaks in shade or air-conditioned environments, the advisory states.