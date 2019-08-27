WEBBERS FALLS — With a series of metallic groans, one of two sunken barges was extracted from its mangled embrace by the Webbers Falls Lock and Dam on Tuesday afternoon.
Tugs and winches separated the barge from the structure as onlookers stood atop an adjacent hillside. Crews had spent a week prepping the crumpled barge for removal and hoped to pry it loose by Wednesday at the latest so they could begin retrieval of the one underneath it.
“It’s amazing the engineering that these guys can figure out and do,” said Dan Casey, who ventured over with his wife from their campsite near Gore to watch. “Just the power and strength of the tug boats.”
Hours earlier, officials had cautioned that removal of both barges could take several days or weeks. But they don’t expect to find serious damage that would further delay the return of barges to the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System.
The two barges broke free of their restraints on May 23 during historic flooding. They ultimately crashed into the dam and sank below the floodwater, preventing three of the dam’s gates from being able to close.
The Army Corps of Engineers raised the gates before the impact to avoid damage to them. The Corps has been lowering the water elevation recently to help in retrieval efforts.
“The structure that was contacted was mostly concrete,” said Rodney Beard, chief of navigation for the Corps’ Tulsa District. “So there is some damage to the concrete. But, again, this project was designed to take that kind of impact.”
Beard said engineers will “drop the gates and go in there and inspect the structure while the water’s off of it. … That gives us a great opportunity to get in there and check the damage, check the concrete. Once we’re comfortable that everything is structurally sound and we don’t need to make any on-the-spot repairs, our next goal is to get the pool filled back up.
“So we’re looking at possibly filling the pool within five to seven days.”
The plan is to pull the barges into calm water and cut them up for scrap.
Barges have been unable to traverse the McClellan-Kerr Navigation System, which runs from the Tulsa Port of Catoosa to the Mississippi River, since heavy rain fell in the spring, before the dam collision. Beard said water flow of more than 100,000 cubic feet per second will halt barge movement.
Referencing a study from some years ago, Beard estimated the economic cost for each day barges are unable to traverse the system of locks and dams at approximately $23 million to $25 million.
“We’ve been down long enough. It’s not only an impact to our navigation industry,” Beard said. “We have hydropower plants, we have water permitees upstream. So we’re taking all of that into account, and our goal first and foremost is let’s get back to some kind of normalcy on the system.”
The two barges broke loose from Oakley’s Port 33, which is on the Verdigris River between Tulsa and Inola.
Terminal manager Fred Taylor said just how the barges’ anchorage came loose during the unprecedented river flows and elevations remains under investigation.
“There’s been some barges that have floated loose or had problems with some wires caused by maybe somebody tearing up an anchorage system,” Taylor said. “But other than that, nothing like this.”
He said the shutdown has underscored how vital the navigation channel is not just to Oklahoma but to surrounding states. The barges that sank both carried phosphate rock mined in Florida.
“We’ll get there; it’s going to happen. We’ll get this system back to operating, and hopefully it’ll be … before long,” Taylor said. “Just give us another couple weeks here and we’ll see what we can get done.”