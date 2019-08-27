NORMAN — A judge returned a $572 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson and its subsidiaries Monday, ruling that their misleading marketing and distribution of opioid painkillers triggered a deadly crisis in Oklahoma.
“The opioid crisis has ravaged the state of Oklahoma. It must be abated immediately,” Cleveland County District Judge Thad Balkman said in announcing the verdict.
Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter quickly claimed victory, even though the verdict was far short of the more than $17 billion that the state had requested.
