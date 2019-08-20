Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation agents have identified a Craig County homicide victim as Christopher Boren, 28, after asking for the public's help in identifying the body found Monday.
The Craig County Sheriff's Office requested OSBI's assistance after the man was found near 4430 Road and 350 Road, just north of the Mayes County line, west of Ketchum and north of Pensacola, according to a news release.
Agents are investigating Boren's death as a homicide.
They are working with the Oklahoma Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to identify the victim, but anyone who has information or knows the victim's identity is asked to call the bureau at 800-522-8017 or email tips@osbi.ok.gov.