The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Inola following a vehicle pursuit Saturday night.
The agency said in a news release that the incident began after an Inola police officer attempted to stop a vehicle. The driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.
The officer fired a shot as the pursuit ended in the 4200 block of 620 Road in Inola. The driver of the vehicle was hit and medial personnel were called to transport him to the hospital for treatment.
The OSBI did not list the driver's condition in the release. It also did not identify the officer nor the driver.
Once the investigation is complete, a report will be compiled and submitted to the district attorney's to determine if the shooting was justified, the OSBI said.
The Inola Police Department requested the OSBI to investigate the shooing, the release said.
Inola is about 29 miles east from downtown Tulsa.