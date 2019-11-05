The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday requested the public's help in locating a teenage girl that has been missing for a week.
Faith Lindsey, 17, of Paul's Valley, has not been seen or heard from since Oct. 29, according to an agency news release. She was last known to be in Seminole County.
The Seminole County Sheriff's Department launched the initial investigation before contacting the OSBI for assistance Nov. 1.
Lindsey could be in Seminole, Garvin or Ponotoc Counties, the release states. Anyone who has seen her or has knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact the OSBI at 800-522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.