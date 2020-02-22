OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation will open an investigation into Dove Charter Schools officials, who have been accused of illegally accessing and sharing confidential student information.
An OSBI spokeswoman confirmed on Friday that the agency intends to open a criminal investigation into the case. The OSBI received evidence this week of alleged wrongdoing by Dove officials from the Oklahoma State Department of Education and the Office of Management and Enterprise Services.
The Department of Education accused Dove in a lawsuit Tuesday of illegally accessing student records and sharing them with a third party. The Education Department confirmed Thursday that it and OMES referred the case to the OSBI for review.
“Obviously we will cooperate fully and look forward to getting this issue resolved,” Dove Superintendent Ibrahim Sel said in a statement Thursday.