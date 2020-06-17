STILLWATER — Oklahoma State University could remove the name of Murray Hall and North Murray Hall in light of the “extreme” racist views of the building’s namesake.
The Oklahoma A&M Board of Regents will vote on un-naming the buildings during a video conference meeting on Friday.
Chairman Tucker Link said the board of regents “fully intend” to remove the name.
The buildings bear the name of former Oklahoma Gov. William “Alfalfa Bill” Murray, who served in office from 1931 to 1935.
