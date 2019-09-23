Interim OU President Joseph Harroz released a statement condemning racism following Sunday's tweets from OU's Black Emergency Response Team alerting the university community to a blackface incident.
According to the messages BERT tweeted, OU freshman Matt Robertiello posted a picture on his private Instagram story of himself in a black charcoal face mask with the caption "'another day, another case.'"
“Any member of the OU community who applies blackface is engaging in racism," Harroz wrote in the statement. "The impact it has on our community and all who strive for a diverse and inclusive community, is profound – it attacks our core values, it directly degrades African Americans, and it strikes at our very humanity. No one in our community can claim to be ignorant of the horrible history and meaning of blackface and its damaging effects."
Robertiello told The Daily via Instagram direct message that the posts were taken out of context.
More OU Daily coverage: