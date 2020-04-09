A new clinical trial in Oklahoma aims to help the sickest COVID-19 patients by injecting them with the antibodies of survivors.
OU Medicine officials announced their participation in the therapeutic trial Thursday and are encouraging recovered patients in central Oklahoma to donate plasma as soon as possible.
The Oklahoma City-based medical system got the go-ahead on Monday to begin trying the therapy on its most critically ill patients after the Mayo Clinic, which is leading the study, received federal approval last week to enroll other institutions.
Researchers believe those who recover from COVID-19 are "very likely" to develop a significant number of antibodies that can be used to improve the condition of hospitalized patients, said Jordan Metcalf, a pulmonary and critical care medicine specialist at OU Medicine. The therapy reportedly makes it easier to combat the infection and keeps it from spreading to other cells.
Metcalf said there have been only small studies on the therapy so far, but the results have been promising.
"That is to say, if (patients) are on a machine to help them breathe, they tend to get off," he said. "If they're on large amounts of oxygen so they can get enough oxygen, they are able to wean that down. They have also seen some other positive effects of giving this therapy. Fever goes down. The virus disappears from the bloodstream. Aches and pains get better, and there are various other parameters of blood tests normalized.
"So there's pretty good evidence (this well help), although it's uncontrolled. But to be honest, every single therapy we have for COVID right now really is uncontrolled."
Only OU Medicine patients who are severely ill or facing a life-threatening situation are eligible to receive the therapy. They also must have a compatible blood type with the donor. The Oklahoma Blood Institute is screening donors in central Oklahoma for the program.
Metcalf said it appears about 97% of survivors will produce antibodies for at least the next few months. If enough people come forward, he believes hospitals will be able to administer the treatment to almost every patient who is transferred to the ICU.
However, the relatively low number of recoveries in Oklahoma so far has made it difficult to find donors and build up a supply of plasma. There was nothing available for OU Medicine's first trial patient Tuesday, prompting a blood bank provider to scramble in search of a matching survivor.
Donors now have been identified for two COVID-19 patients, who should be treated with the plasma by the end of this week.
"The key, especially in a state where we're just starting to see patients, is to get those people who have recovered and have them come in and donate plasma so we have a bank of plasma we can give to the patients quickly," Metcalf said.
Another issue with finding donors is that they must have been tested for COVID-19 at the time of infection. Those who displayed the symptoms but were turned away due to testing shortages aren't eligible.
The Mayo Clinic is developing a test to detect antibodies and identify whether someone has recovered from the disease, but a timeline for its availability has not been established.
Metcalf said the risk from plasma infusion is small and the side effects are rare. This concept isn't new, he added. The same therapy has been used on other coronaviruses such as MERS and SARS. Metcalf also participated in two similar trials to treat influenza during the H1N1 pandemic.
"There are some unusual reactions, inflammatory reactions, but that is very uncommon," he said. "Based on the mortality of this illness, if you're in this condition, if you're very ill with COVID, your chances of having a bad outcome from the COVID itself are way more than having an adverse reaction to this particular treatment and having a problem from that."
More than 300 clinical trials involving COVID-19 have been registered in the United States, most of which are observational. Only a small fraction are treatment-oriented.
Some have shown to be potentially helpful, Metcalf said, and demonstrate the necessity of utilizing experimental therapies as long as they're not toxic and the benefits outweigh the risks.
He said the doctors conducting the trials are determined to find a proven, effective therapy to help the rapidly growing number of patients.
"I think critical care physicians are control freaks," Metcalf said. "We tell our families that we're not, but we are. I hope that we have some control over this thing. The hardest thing to deal with is uncertainty and this feeling that this disease could take you or a member of your family.
"And I hope we have some confidence that we have got some control of this illness, that we have some treatments that work. We give these kind of therapies to patients and they get better. And we feel like if somebody we love or care about or ourselves got this illness, we wouldn't just be throwing up our hands and see what happens. That's what I hope for."