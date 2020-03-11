NORMAN — In their first meeting since student protests, the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents said the racial slur that incited campus tensions is “disgusting” and “simply wrong.”
Chairman Leslie Rainbolt-Forbes read a statement on behalf of the regents Tuesday to address recent controversies.
Two OU professors caused outrage by using the N-word while lecturing last month. After the second incident, black student leaders organized a sit-in and hunger strike.
More than 100 protesters filled Evans Hall, OU’s administration building, for three days until students and administrators came to an agreement on demands Feb. 28.
“We know words matter and words hurt, and some words are unacceptable,” Rainbolt-Forbes read from the statement. “We abhor the use of the offensive word. It is disgusting, and it is simply wrong.”