The University of Oklahoma confirmed that a body was found Saturday morning by the University of Oklahoma Police Department

A body was found at Cross Village student housing facility on Saturday, a University of Oklahoma spokesperson told The Daily in an emailed statement.

According to the statement, the OU Police Department received an 8 a.m. call reporting a body found at the address. Upon arrival, OUPD determined that there was no threat to others and secured the area.

The medical examiner’s office will determine the official cause of death, according to the statement, and authorities are withholding the identity of the individual until next of kin is notified. The statement did not say whether the body has been identified as an OU student.

