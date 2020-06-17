OU Provost Kyle Harper

University of Oklahoma Provost Kyle Harper speaks on April 30, 2018, in Norman. Photo via The Oklahoman

NORMAN — Provost Kyle Harper will step down at the University of Oklahoma to return to a teaching position among the faculty.

The transition will be effective July 1. Harper has been OU’s top academic administrator since 2014.

Students demanded Harper’s resignation during a hunger strike and sit-in in February. More than 100 protesters filled OU’s administration building and issued a list of demands for institutional changes.

Tensions ignited after two professors separately used the N-word in class. Students questioned Harper’s dedication to diversity and inclusion, and they said he should have been more vocal when two faculty members used the racial slur.

