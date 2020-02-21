Gallogly

University of Oklahoma President James L. Gallogly speaks at an OU Regents meeting.

The Oklahoman file

OU paid former President James Gallogly $125,000 after he left office for work he did before his tenure as president began — a measure one expert said could be unusual without an agreement requiring the university to pay him for that time.

According to records obtained by The Daily through an open records request, Gallogly received a $125,000 payment from the university in July 2019 that was marked “separation pay.”

OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said in a Tuesday email that separation pay refers to pay any employee receives after leaving the university.

Timeline: Jim Gallogly's tenure as OU's president

