OU paid former President James Gallogly $125,000 after he left office for work he did before his tenure as president began — a measure one expert said could be unusual without an agreement requiring the university to pay him for that time.
According to records obtained by The Daily through an open records request, Gallogly received a $125,000 payment from the university in July 2019 that was marked “separation pay.”
OU Director of Media Relations Kesha Keith said in a Tuesday email that separation pay refers to pay any employee receives after leaving the university.
Timeline: Jim Gallogly's tenure as OU's president
March 26, 2018
James Gallogly, a 65-year-old former ConocoPhillips executive vice president and former CEO at chemical and refining company LyondellBasell Industries, was hired as the 14th president of the University of Oklahoma. He says he did not apply for the job. He was recommended for it and couldn’t say no. The 1977 OU law graduate and namesake of the university’s engineering college succeeded David Boren, who had the position for 23 years after decades in public service. Gallogly’s salary is announced at $500,000 a year.
June 19, 2018
Gallogly says during a Board of Regents meeting that OU is losing $36 million a year as expenses continue to outpace revenues. Total debt at the Norman campus is almost $1 billion. Debt service costs are almost $70 million a year. “Our debt has more than doubled in the last 10 years as we’ve been on a building campaign,” Gallogly tells The Oklahoman. “As a result of that, we have a beautiful campus and a lot to be proud of, but during that period of time, we spent approximately $730 million.”
June 21, 2018
Amid a $15 million operating loss for the coming fiscal year, "I can't tell you numbers or anything, but we have to at least make up $15 million," Gallogly tells the Tulsa World. "I'm not the president today. I said, 'We will begin on July 1, all of the staffs, all of the things that we do and looking at every item and figuring out how to become more efficient.' So if you ask me, 'Where are we going to have it? How many people? All of that,' I'm not the president yet." Gallogly says layoffs are a possibility at the university.
July 1, 2018
Gallogly's first day as OU president. , reducing the number who report to him from 25 to 17. The executive staff includes all leaders at the Norman, Tulsa and Health Sciences campuses. Among the executives who are let go are Nick Hathaway, vice president for administration and finance. That position is eliminated. Also gone are Chris Kuwitzky, chief financial officer, and Clive Mander, chief audit executive. Gallogly says he will hold tuition flat and plans $5 million in targeted pay increases for faculty. He cuts nearly one-third of executives
July 24, 2018
Jabar Shumate, OU's associate vice president for university community, . resigns
July 25, 2018
Shumate says he was given an ultimatum to quit or be fired. OU says in a statement that officials conducted an audit and confronted Shumate with allegations of "significant misuse of university assets." Shumate describes the ultimatum and allegations of misuse of university assets as a "high-tech lynching" and as "false accusations."
Sept. 23, 2018
Gallogly says during a Tulsa World interview that "the way this university runs, it's stunning compared to private enterprise." He said the accounting system and budgeting process was "so convoluted." "Here there's this silo and that silo and another silo ... It's all extremely convoluted and frankly unacceptable and that’s one of the reasons we have a new CFO. It's extremely confusing. I personally think I had to explain to the former CFO that we were losing money. I'm not sure he was aware of it. That's a sad statement isn't it?"
Nov. 1, 2018
Gallogly announces termination of 50 staff positions as part of cost-savings plan. “We do not anticipate any further reductions this calendar year but will continue our work group by group to assess where additional savings and efficiencies can be achieved going forward,” he writes in an email sent to faculty and staff.
Dec. 12, 2018
Gallogly tells the Tulsa World that there is no effort underway to diminish the legacy of his predecessor, but he said he could see how some people might get that impression. "People are reading it that I'm criticizing him, but (I'm being) factual," Gallogly said. "I can't ignore those things that continue to lose us money," he said, referring primarily to two student housing complexes that annually run almost $10 million in the red. "I never said David made a mistake about this and this and this. I said those things lose money, and they do. It's not fingerpointing, … but some people can read it that way."
Jan. 22, 2019
, where a number of students and faculty speak about issues concerning safety, inclusivity and diversity on campus. "I want your help. I do not simply want your criticism. I want your help," Gallogly said in his speech, later adding in an apparent response to requests for his resignation: "I know that my words do not fall well on all of you sitting here today. So many of you do not want me to be successful. So many of you have some hatred in your heart about what I stand for and who I am." About 1,200 gather for The Rally To Stop Racism at OU
Jan. 24, 2019
to present a list of demands in hopes of making the campus safer, more welcoming and more diverse — only to find the president away at another engagement. Later that day, an event is organized in support of Gallogly. Hundreds of students march to Gallogly’s office
Jan. 29, 2019
During a regents meeting, and addressing concerns vented by students and faculty members on the Norman campus. During the meeting, Gallogly introduces the university’s new vice president of student affairs, David Surratt, an OU alumnus who will lead the administration's diversity initiative. each member of the board takes turns speaking in support of Gallogly
March 13, 2019
Gallogly tells the OU regents that the Norman campus and the Health Sciences Center campus are now cash positive.
May 12, 2019
With less than a year in office amid periods of controversy and upheaval, Gallogly announces his resignation.
Gallogly, 66, resigned as president just a day after the university finished with its 2019 commencement ceremonies.
In his 10 months as university president, OU has been rocked by an investigation into former President David Boren, numerous on-campus incidents and budget upheaval.
