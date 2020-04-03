Only two weeks after joining the global effort, Oklahoma researchers have made significant progress toward developing a vaccine for the coronavirus, an OU scientist said Thursday.
After teaming up with a biotech company in mid-March, the University of Oklahoma has already identified potential “targets,” or weaknesses in the virus that a vaccine could exploit, said William Hildebrand, a researcher at the OU Health Sciences Center.
It will take another eight to 12 weeks to validate those potential targets, Hildebrand said. After that milestone, it would usually take “$300 million and two or three years” to develop a working vaccine, he said.
But these are not usual times.
“We’re watching everything change in real time with the COVID-19 crisis,” Hildebrand said in an online press conference from Oklahoma City.
Given the urgency and the
tremendous resources being devoted to the effort worldwide, a vaccine could be ready within a year, he said. Possibly sooner.
“When we started this research two weeks ago, I would have said ‘more than a year.’ I would say ‘a year’ right now,” Hildebrand said. “Even that could change.”
The goal of the research is to find a way to help the body’s own immune system identify an infected cell and kill the virus before it spreads, he said.
Hildebrand’s lab has previously been involved in researching West Nile, HIV, influenza and cancer. But his team is now working full time on COVID-19.
“It’s been fast and furious,” he said.
Featured video Gallery: Motorists thank medical personnel from the parking lot of Owasso hospitals amid COVID-19 outbreak
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Medical personnel clap and sign “I love you” as they look out a window at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso on Thursday. Motorists were parked outside with their headlights and hazards lights on and honked their horns to thank medical personnel for their work. The Headlights for Hope event is to show support to the medical staff and patients at hospitals during the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Liz Hall prays during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Savannah Nelson, 10, looks out a sunroof during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Medical personnel look out a hospital window during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Ryan Miller waves to medical personnel during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Chelsey Holloway holds a sign and cries during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. Holloway works at the hospital as OR nurse manager, but is on leave. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Medical personnel look out a hospital window during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Motorists wave to medical personnel during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Live Hall,7, waves to medical personnel during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Motorists wave to medical personnel during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Medical personnel look out a hospital window during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Liz Hall(left), Live Hall,7, and Mila Hall,3, wave to medical personnel during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Noelle Shaw signs to medical personnel through a hospital window during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Noelle Shaw, who organized the event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso, cries as she watches medical personnel look out the window Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Medical personnel look out a hospital window during an event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
COVID-19 in Tulsa
Noelle Shaw, who organized the event called Headlights for Hope at Bailey Medical Center in Owasso, cries as she walks away from the hospital after thanking medical personnel through the window Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Cars parked in the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, and honked horns to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Supporters cheer for medical personnel during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Medical personnel acknowledge supporters as they leave work during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Nurse Summer Jones, RN wipes a tear away as she sees supporters cheer during an event called Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Summer Jones, a registered nurse, wipes away a tear as supporters cheer during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso on Thursday. Motorists crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazard lights on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Medical personnel acknowledge supporters as they leave work during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Medical personnel watch supporters cheer during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Nurse Summer Jones, RN cries as she sees supporters cheer during an event called Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Medical personnel watch supporters cheer during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Savannah Nelson,10, cheers and holds a sign to thank medical personnel during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Lee Houston waves flags to thank medical personnel during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Megan Losoncy holds a sign to thank medical personnel during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Supporters cheer medical personnel for their work during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso on Thursday.
Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Savannah Nelson,10, cheers and holds a sign to thank medical personnel during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Medical personnel acknowledge supporters as they look out the window of an upper floor at Ascension St. John Owasso during Headlights for Hope Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Lee Houston waves flags to thank medical personnel during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Judi and Johnny Gray wave flags to thank medical personnel during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Lee Houston waves flags to thank medical personnel during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Live Hall,7, stands up outside of the sunroof to get a better look and to thank medical personnel during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
HEADLIGHTS FOR HOPE
Misty Hayden(left) and her daughter Lexi Hayden,13, cheer to thank medical personnel during Headlights for Hope at Ascension St. John Owasso Thursday, April 2, 2020. Cars crowded into the parking lot and turned headlights and hazards on, honked horns and cheered to thank medical personnel for their work in the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Michael Overall 918-581-8383
michael.overall
@tulsaworld.com
Twitter: @MichaelOverall2