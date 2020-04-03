7. OU Health Sciences Center (copy)

It would usually take “$300 million and two or three years” to develop a working vaccine, said William Hildebrand, a researcher at the OU Health Sciences Center.

Only two weeks after joining the global effort, Oklahoma researchers have made significant progress toward developing a vaccine for the coronavirus, an OU scientist said Thursday.

After teaming up with a biotech company in mid-March, the University of Oklahoma has already identified potential “targets,” or weaknesses in the virus that a vaccine could exploit, said William Hildebrand, a researcher at the OU Health Sciences Center.

It will take another eight to 12 weeks to validate those potential targets, Hildebrand said. After that milestone, it would usually take “$300 million and two or three years” to develop a working vaccine, he said.

But these are not usual times.

“We’re watching everything change in real time with the COVID-19 crisis,” Hildebrand said in an online press conference from Oklahoma City.

Given the urgency and the tremendous resources being devoted to the effort worldwide, a vaccine could be ready within a year, he said. Possibly sooner.

“When we started this research two weeks ago, I would have said ‘more than a year.’ I would say ‘a year’ right now,” Hildebrand said. “Even that could change.”

The goal of the research is to find a way to help the body’s own immune system identify an infected cell and kill the virus before it spreads, he said.

Hildebrand’s lab has previously been involved in researching West Nile, HIV, influenza and cancer. But his team is now working full time on COVID-19.

“It’s been fast and furious,” he said.

