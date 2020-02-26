OU campus

Students walk past the Bizzell Memorial Library on the University of Oklahoma campus in Norman. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World file

 John Clanton

OKLAHOMA CITY - University of Oklahoma Students have staged a sit-in and hunger strike outside OU’s president’s office.

Organized by the Black Emergency Response Team, students sat outside of interim president Joseph Harroz’s office on Wednesday morning with signs demanding action and calling for the resignation of OU provost Kyle Harper.

Demands from the group include the resignation of Provost Kyle Harper, a semester-long class focused on diversity and a new multicultural center that will feature meeting spaces for marginalized students, common areas, study rooms and a Popeyes restaurant.

Students said they will be sitting in at Evans until their demands are met.

Click here to link to the article at The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription to read.

Tags

Recommended for you