OKLAHOMA CITY - University of Oklahoma Students have staged a sit-in and hunger strike outside OU’s president’s office.
Organized by the Black Emergency Response Team, students sat outside of interim president Joseph Harroz’s office on Wednesday morning with signs demanding action and calling for the resignation of OU provost Kyle Harper.
Demands from the group include the resignation of Provost Kyle Harper, a semester-long class focused on diversity and a new multicultural center that will feature meeting spaces for marginalized students, common areas, study rooms and a Popeyes restaurant.
Students said they will be sitting in at Evans until their demands are met.