A well completion operation in Kingfisher County has been stopped in response to two recent earthquakes, according to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.
Newfield/Encana informed the commission's induced seismicity department on Thursday that a 3.2 magnitude earthquake and a 3.9 magnitude earthquake prompted the company to stop the well completion operation.
The company paused operations for 12 hours after the first quake Wednesday night, according to a news release. The second larger quake occurred while the site was paused.