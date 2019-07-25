A well completion operation in Kingfisher County has been stopped in response to two recent earthquakes, according to the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. 

Newfield/Encana informed the commission's induced seismicity department on Thursday that a 3.2 magnitude earthquake and a 3.9 magnitude earthquake prompted the company to stop the well completion operation.

The company paused operations for 12 hours after the first quake Wednesday night, according to a news release. The second larger quake occurred while the site was paused. 

Kyle Hinchey

Kyle joined the Tulsa World in May 2015 and covers education. He previously worked at The Oklahoman and graduated from Oklahoma State University with a journalism degree. Phone: 918-581-8451

