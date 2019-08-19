A Pawnee man died early Monday in a single-vehicle crash on the Cimarron Turnpike in Payne County following an apparent medical incident, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Killed was Douglas H. Kilgariff, 69.

He was driving a 2004 Ford F150 pickup west on the turnpike about 5:38 a.m. near Glencoe when the vehicle departed the highway to the left, crossed a grass median and the eastbound lanes, and struck a guardrail.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Troopers said Kilgariff appeared to have a medical condition.

He was not wearing a seat belt, the OHP said.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you