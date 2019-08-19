A Pawnee man died early Monday in a single-vehicle crash on the Cimarron Turnpike in Payne County following an apparent medical incident, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.
Killed was Douglas H. Kilgariff, 69.
He was driving a 2004 Ford F150 pickup west on the turnpike about 5:38 a.m. near Glencoe when the vehicle departed the highway to the left, crossed a grass median and the eastbound lanes, and struck a guardrail.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers said Kilgariff appeared to have a medical condition.
He was not wearing a seat belt, the OHP said.